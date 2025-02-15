Blake Snell's heartfelt 5-word message on Valentine's Day garners 2-word reaction from Dodgers ace's fiancee Haeley Ryane

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell shared a heartfelt message for his fiancée, Haeley Ryane, on Valentine's Day. The 32-year-old posted a picture from their engagement in December.

Snell and Haeley can be seen posing together at a stunning location, with the engagement ring visible on her finger. Under the photo, the two-time Cy Young Award winner wrote:

“Happy V-day my shordy!! @haeleyryane”

(Credits: Instagram/@haeleyryane)

Haeley responded to his Valentine’s wish by reposting the Instagram story with the caption:

“My Love ❤️”

Blake Snell and Haeley Ryane have been dating for many years and share a son, whom they welcomed in June 2024. Snell spent last season with the San Francisco Giants and has now joined the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 season.

He has reported to Spring Training, joining the Dodgers' pitchers and catchers for workouts. Snell threw bullpen sessions alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto and fellow new signing Roki Sasaki, in the presence of several other Dodgers players, including veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

In an interview with MLB Network, Snell reflected on his first session with the team, discussing the significance of pitching in front of franchise legend Clayton Kershaw:

“Putting a jersey on the first time, to me, that was amazing. I’ve been waiting to do that for a while. So to throw a bullpen in uniform, you see Kershaw, that’s crazy to me. That’s like the coolest thing I think I’ve done in my career, is pitch in front of him. I can’t wait to see how the season goes.”

Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley Ryane set to join Dodgers ace

On Friday, Blake Snell's fiancée, Haeley Ryane, shared an Instagram story featuring their son, Kaedyn, playing on an open suitcase with the caption:

“Spring training here we come.”

(Credits: Instagram/@haeleyryane)

The mother-son duo appears to be packing to join Blake Snell at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona for his Spring Training workout with the Dodgers. The two-time Cy Young winner will be looking to make a strong start to the 2025 season after a stop-start last year as he missed most of the Spring Training due to his prolonged free agency.

