Blake Snell's inner child takes over as Dodgers star loses over teammate's baseball card while wife Haeley playfully calls him out

Dodgers ace Blake Snell and his wife Haeley Ryane are newlyweds enjoying their time in Tokyo, Japan. On Jan. 11, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony. They are proud parents to a baby boy named Shordy Snell, born in June 2024.

Ad

Snell and his wife spent some quality time on the streets of Tokyo. In a light-hearted video shared on X.com on March 19, the two-time Cy Young Award winner embraced his inner child as he eagerly opened packs of baseball cards. Snell's face lit up with joy and excitement as Haeley looked on.

"We get to keep these? So these are our cards? Thank you. Come on Shohei.. Oo Mookie, That's some money, fourth best selling jersey in baseball. Good job Mook.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hoo hoo.. Hey we need a a Mariner uniform on him [Ichiro Suzuki] please. Little Darvish [Yu], that's my dog. We got an Ichiro, he better be in a Mariners uniform... Marlins?? Give me a Seattle Ichiro," exclaimed an excited Blake Snell on opening up the pack of cards

Seeing the reactions on the pulls he made out of the baseball card packs, Haeley Ryane immediately said:

Ad

"Give those to the kids."

To which Snell playfully replied:

"Or I could give it to my teammates you know..?"

His wife replies:

"Oh my gosh.. I will hold the ones you wanna keep, I will put them in my purse."

To which Snell replies:

"All of them."

Then she says:

"No Blake we are not taking all of those."

Ad

To which Snell hilariously replies:

"What's wrong with her. Hey could you believe Haeley was trying to take all my cards man. I worked hard for those."

Watch the fun-filled video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, enjoyed game 1 of Tokyo Series with fellow Dodgers wives

Haeley Ryane, Blake Snell's wife, was present inside the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday alongside the wives and partners of other Dodgers players to watch game 1 of the Tokyo Series. She shared a couple of pictures from the lively atmosphere inside Tokyo Dome.

Take a look at the images here:

Ad

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Snell started the second exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers on Sunday. This season, he will be a part of the strongest bullpen in MLB since signing a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback