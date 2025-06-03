Blake Snell's linkup with Aaron Judge prompts his wife to have wild thoughts on their son's future relationship with Yankees captain

Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, went wild with her imagination upon seeing her husband meeting with Aaron Judge. Dodger Stadium saw a wholesome moment this week when the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher shared a friendly pregame linkup with the New York Yankees captain.
Over the weekend, the Yankees and the Dodgers played their three-game series, giving both of them an opportunity to meet up.
The two posed for the cameras in front of the batting cage. Sharing the moment on social media, Snell wrote in the caption:
“Always good seeing my brudda!!”
Snell’s wife, Haeley Ryane, couldn’t help but weigh in on the bromance.
“Kaedyn’s dad and future father-in-law? 🤔”
This may have to do with Judge becoming a father for the first time, welcoming a daughter named Nora Rose, on January 27th, with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. Snell and Haeley also became first-time parents when they welcomed their son Kaedyn last year in June.
It seems Haeley was trying to playfully connect both children into a relationship already.
Blake Snell and Aaron Judge forged a friendship with mutual respect for each other
Blake Snell and Aaron Judge have never been teammates, but still, the two forged a bond out of the rivalry. Snell was previously with the Tampa Bay Rays, who play in the same AL East division as the New York Yankees.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the MLB season was on hold, Snell and Judge connected on Instagram Live for a candid conversation. The southpaw used this moment to extract a scouting report on the Yankees hitter.
"Let's say we're in a game and you're about to face me. What are you looking for," Snell asked.
"You're going to start with a high heater... work that little changeup off of that and then sliders in," Judge said.
It seems like Snell has used this scouting report well, as he has been able to keep Aaron Judge in check at the plate over the years. Judge is 2-for-18 with an RBI in 25 plate appearances against the two-time Cy Young winner.
Both have the highest admiration for each other. When Judge was named captain of Team USA for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Snell said:
"That's awesome, congrats. That's a big role to have."
In a separate Instagram story, Blake Snell added:
"Let's go dawg."
Only time will tell if we see the duo finally become part of the same team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.