Blake Snell’s wife Haeley celebrates Dodgers ace’s 10-K gem in second start after IL return

LA Dodgers southpaw Blake Snell was dominant in his second start since coming off an injured list stint that kept him out since Apr. 3 due to left shoulder inflammation.
Snell was his usual dominant self against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Dodgers' 9-1 win on Saturday. He threw five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against three walks.
Snell's wife Haeley reposted a graphic from an MLB post on Instagram that hyped the southpaw for his 10-K gem.
Thanks to Snell's dominant outing and timely offense from Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Andy Pages, the Dodgers won their second straight game against the Blue Jays. The only scoring shot Toronto had on the night was a solo home run from Ernie Clement in the eighth inning against Jack Dreyer.
Despite 10-K gem, soon to be second time father Blake Snell not content
The game against the Blue Jays on Saturday marked only the fourth start of the season for Blake Snell.
Though on paper, it appears he dominated hitters, the two-time Cy Young pitcher expressed his discontent. He was unhappy about pitching only five innings, saying he'll need to be efficient to go deeper.
“Still a lot of work to do. There are a lot of things I can do better and help me get deeper into the game,” Snell said, per SportsNet LA. “It’s getting better. Just need to command the fastball better. Get ahead. Started off good and then, as the game goes on, I’ve just gotta clean it up… but overall feeling healthy and really excited about that.”
The southpaw signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the club in the offseason. After Saturday's game, his ERA has dropped to 2.37, while his WHIP is still around 1.53.
On the personal front, he will become a father for the second time. After welcoming his first son last year, his family with Haeley will add another member soon.