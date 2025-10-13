Blake Snell’s wife Haeley drops 4-word reaction as Dodgers name star LHP Game 1 NLCS starter vs. Brewers

LA Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell was announced as the starting pitcher for NLCS Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. The southpaw will look to help the Dodgers start strongly against the best team in the National League during the regular season this year.The Dodgers shared a post on social media regarding the development. Snell's wife Haeley reshared the post on her social media story and added a four-word reaction:&quot;It's almost that time.&quot;Haeley's Instagram storyBlake Snell was shelved for most of the first half due to injury in his throwing arm, but ever since he returned, he has looked like the two-time Cy Young winner he is. He has carried this form into the postseason as well.Through two starts in October, the southpaw has posted a 2-0 record with a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings. He has struck out 18 batters while allowing just two runs.He pitched in the Dodgers' wildcard game against the Cincinnati Reds, striking out nine batters and allowing only one run over seven innings. Against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, Snell again recorded nine strikeouts while allowing just one run in six innings.Blake Snell's wife Haeley supporting the southpaw in Phillies NationBlake Snell was on the mound at Citizens Bank Park, pitching in front of a hostile crowd against the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite the unwelcoming environment, the left-hander held his ground and helped the Dodgers win Game 2 4-3.Haeley was also at CBP, and she shared the reactions of the crowd as Snell pitched his way to win. She marked the perfect caption:&quot;Zilladelphia&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaeley also brought both of her children with her for the series on the road.With the Dodgers, Snell is looking to win the first World Series of his career. Last year, he was with the Giants, but after opting out and becoming a free agent, the Dodgers signed him to a five-year, $182 million deal. Even though he didn't have the volume in the regular season, the Dodgers are counting on his postseason experience, where he has a 6-3 record, a 2.92 ERA, and 79 strikeouts in 14 appearances.