  Blake Snell's wife Haeley drops 4-word reaction as Dodgers name star LHP Game 1 NLCS starter vs. Brewers

Blake Snell’s wife Haeley drops 4-word reaction as Dodgers name star LHP Game 1 NLCS starter vs. Brewers

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:58 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Blake Snell - Source: Getty
Blake Snell's wife Haeley drops 4-word reaction as Dodgers name star LHP Game 1 NLCS starter vs. Brewers - Source: Getty

LA Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell was announced as the starting pitcher for NLCS Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. The southpaw will look to help the Dodgers start strongly against the best team in the National League during the regular season this year.

The Dodgers shared a post on social media regarding the development. Snell's wife Haeley reshared the post on her social media story and added a four-word reaction:

"It's almost that time."
Haeley&#039;s Instagram story
Haeley's Instagram story

Blake Snell was shelved for most of the first half due to injury in his throwing arm, but ever since he returned, he has looked like the two-time Cy Young winner he is. He has carried this form into the postseason as well.

Through two starts in October, the southpaw has posted a 2-0 record with a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings. He has struck out 18 batters while allowing just two runs.

He pitched in the Dodgers' wildcard game against the Cincinnati Reds, striking out nine batters and allowing only one run over seven innings. Against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, Snell again recorded nine strikeouts while allowing just one run in six innings.

Blake Snell's wife Haeley supporting the southpaw in Phillies Nation

Blake Snell was on the mound at Citizens Bank Park, pitching in front of a hostile crowd against the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite the unwelcoming environment, the left-hander held his ground and helped the Dodgers win Game 2 4-3.

Haeley was also at CBP, and she shared the reactions of the crowd as Snell pitched his way to win. She marked the perfect caption:

"Zilladelphia"
Haeley also brought both of her children with her for the series on the road.

With the Dodgers, Snell is looking to win the first World Series of his career. Last year, he was with the Giants, but after opting out and becoming a free agent, the Dodgers signed him to a five-year, $182 million deal. Even though he didn't have the volume in the regular season, the Dodgers are counting on his postseason experience, where he has a 6-3 record, a 2.92 ERA, and 79 strikeouts in 14 appearances.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
