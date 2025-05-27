Blake Snell's wife Haeley makes major announcement; spouses of Logan Webb, Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia react

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell and his wife Haeley are expecting their second child together. The couple already shares a son, Kaedyn, who was born in June 2024.

After several years of dating, Blake proposed to Haeley in December last year, and the two eventually tied the knot. Now, the duo is set to take their married life to the next level by welcoming another baby.

On Monday, Haeley shared an update on her pregnancy, posting some pictures of herself showing off her baby bump. She captioned the post:

“👶🏻🌙”

One image featured Haeley walking down a beautiful stone pathway surrounded by lush tropical plants and palm trees. She wore a white crop top, beige pants, blue sandals, and a blue bucket hat.

Many of Haeley’s followers reacted to the post, including her husband, Blake Snell, who responded with heart emojis.

IG comments (Credits: Instagram/@ haeleyryane)

Several baseball wives also shared their excitement. San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb’s wife, Sharidan, wrote:

“I can’t believe baby snell #2 is coming!! so excited 😍🩵”

Maddie, the wife of fellow Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott, commented with emojis:

“🫶”

Alex Vesia’s wife, Kayla, added:

“Love 🥹”

Earlier this month on Mother’s Day, Haeley announced her pregnancy by sharing some pictures along with a heartfelt caption:

“Blessed God chose me to be their mama 🩵”

The images featured Haeley wearing a beautiful white dress, smiling and holding her baby bump. Another photo showed her holding her son Kaedyn with one hand and resting the other on her bump.

Blake Snell wishes his wife Haeley a Happy Mother’s Day with a heartfelt message

Blake Snell has been sidelined for the 2025 season, having been placed on the 60-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation. Earlier this month, he wished his wife a Happy Mother’s Day with a heartfelt post, captioned:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my shordy! Life wouldn’t be the same without you! Blessed to be in your life and making a family and memories with you! 💕💕”

The post featured several family moments of the Snells, including Blake, Haeley, and their son Kaedyn. The trio moved to Los Angeles after the two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in November 2024.

