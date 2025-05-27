  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blake Snell's wife Haeley makes major announcement; spouses of Logan Webb, Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia react

Blake Snell's wife Haeley makes major announcement; spouses of Logan Webb, Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia react

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified May 27, 2025 05:34 GMT
Blake Snell
Blake Snell's wife Haeley makes major announcement; spouses of Logan Webb, Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia react (Credits Instagram@haeleyryane)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell and his wife Haeley are expecting their second child together. The couple already shares a son, Kaedyn, who was born in June 2024.

After several years of dating, Blake proposed to Haeley in December last year, and the two eventually tied the knot. Now, the duo is set to take their married life to the next level by welcoming another baby.

On Monday, Haeley shared an update on her pregnancy, posting some pictures of herself showing off her baby bump. She captioned the post:

“👶🏻🌙”
also-read-trending Trending

One image featured Haeley walking down a beautiful stone pathway surrounded by lush tropical plants and palm trees. She wore a white crop top, beige pants, blue sandals, and a blue bucket hat.

Many of Haeley’s followers reacted to the post, including her husband, Blake Snell, who responded with heart emojis.

IG comments (Credits: Instagram/@ haeleyryane)
IG comments (Credits: Instagram/@ haeleyryane)

Several baseball wives also shared their excitement. San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb’s wife, Sharidan, wrote:

“I can’t believe baby snell #2 is coming!! so excited 😍🩵”

Maddie, the wife of fellow Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott, commented with emojis:

“🫶”

Alex Vesia’s wife, Kayla, added:

“Love 🥹”

Earlier this month on Mother’s Day, Haeley announced her pregnancy by sharing some pictures along with a heartfelt caption:

“Blessed God chose me to be their mama 🩵”

The images featured Haeley wearing a beautiful white dress, smiling and holding her baby bump. Another photo showed her holding her son Kaedyn with one hand and resting the other on her bump.

Blake Snell wishes his wife Haeley a Happy Mother’s Day with a heartfelt message

Blake Snell has been sidelined for the 2025 season, having been placed on the 60-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation. Earlier this month, he wished his wife a Happy Mother’s Day with a heartfelt post, captioned:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my shordy! Life wouldn’t be the same without you! Blessed to be in your life and making a family and memories with you! 💕💕”

The post featured several family moments of the Snells, including Blake, Haeley, and their son Kaedyn. The trio moved to Los Angeles after the two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in November 2024.

About the author
Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya

Twitter icon

Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.

A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.

Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.

He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chirag Dhariya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications