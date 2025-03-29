Blake Snell’s wife, Haeley, offers a heartwarming glimpse of son Kaedyn alongside Michael Conforto’s wife on 2025 Opening Day

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell's wife, Haeley Snell, attended Thursday’s Opening Day game at Dodger Stadium along with Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto’s wife, Cabernet Conforto. Haeley, accompanied by her son Kaedyn, was there to watch Blake make his debut with the Dodgers.

Meanwhile, Cabernet, who was with her son Camden, couldn’t watch her husband in action as he was not in the starting lineup for the game against the Detroit Tigers.

On Friday, Haeley shared some of their private moments from the Dodgers vs. Tigers game, captioning the post on X:

“opening day with our big boys 🥺 @cabernetconforto”

Haeley IG (Credits: Instagram/@haeleyryane)

The image featured both Haeley and Cabernet wearing matching outfits—a light brown jacket and jeans. Cabernet paired hers with a blue top with her husband's jersey number, 23. Their children were dressed in Dodgers jerseys displaying their fathers’ numbers.

Kaedyn wore a Blake Snell No. 7 Dodgers jersey, while Camden donned a Michael Conforto No. 23 jersey. In another image, Kaedyn can be seen calmly sitting on his mother’s lap while watching the Dodgers vs. Tigers showdown in a packed Dodger Stadium.

The game ended in a 5-4 victory for Los Angeles, with Blake Snell pitching five innings, allowing five hits, two runs and four walks while striking out two.

Blake Snell's wife Haeley congratulated her partner on his Cy Young Award achievement with a heartfelt message

Blake Snell proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Haeley Mar, in December 2024. The couple, who welcomed their son Kaedyn in June 2024, married in January 2025. Haeley has been a constant source of support for Snell ever since they started dating.

In 2023, when Blake Snell won his second Cy Young Award, Haeley posted a heartfelt tribute to celebrate his achievement:

“The 7th player in MLB history to ever win a Cy Young in both leagues! What an incredible blessing it has been to watch you pour your heart into this season. God is so good! I’m so proud of you, Mr. Two Time 😉”

At that time, Blake Snell was with the NL West’s San Diego Padres when he won his second Cy Young Award. His first came with the AL East’s Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. Snell became the seventh pitcher to win the prestigious award in both leagues.

