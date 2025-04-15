Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Will Smith's partners steal the spotlight during Dodgers' first suite night of the season

Partners of Dodgers stars, Will Smith, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and other ballplayers enjoyed a lively night at the Dodger Stadium on Monday night. LAD opened a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at home in an attempt to get out of their losing slump.
The defending champions won the series opener against the Rockies by a score of 5-3, credit decent at-bats by Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and catcher Will Smith alongside a dominant start at the mound by Dustin May.
Will's wife, Cara, Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, Tyler Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan, Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana, Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla alongside wives and girlfriends of other Dodgers stars enjoyed the game day action from a luxurious suite at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
The LA Dodgers Wives Instagram account posted pictures of the group on Monday.
"First suite night of the season, thank you @rarebeauty for the fun event! ✨ ," the caption read.
LAD kicked off their title defense in an emphatic fashion by registering three straight series sweeps against the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and the Atlanta Braves. After jumping to an 8-0 record, they have only won four of their last ten games. They have now lost three series on the trot against the Philadelphia Phillies, Washinton Nationals and most recently against the Cubs.
Wives of Will Smith, Kike Hernandez and other Dodgers players shared highlights from the suite night event
Wives of Kike Hernandez, Will Smith, and Alex Vesia shared some exclusive pictures from the Rare Beauty suite night event at Dodger Stadium. Cara, Mariana and Kayla took to their social media story to share some images from the night, which also involved Will and Kike's daughters.
Mariana shared an image with her daughter Penelope and one from the event organized by the cosmetic brand, highlighting the various products on display. Kayla shared a mirror selfie showcasing her outfit ahead of the suite event, while Cara also shared some adorable pictures with her daughter Charlotte from Monday night.
With a 12-6 overall record, the Dodgers currently acquire the third spot in a heavily contested NL West division, led by a red-hot SD Padres and a resurgent SF Giants in the current campaign.
LAD will hope to register a series sweep against the Rockies to showcase their might and start raking in wins to contend for the top spot in their division.