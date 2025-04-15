  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Will Smith's partners steal the spotlight during Dodgers' first suite night of the season

Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Will Smith's partners steal the spotlight during Dodgers' first suite night of the season

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Apr 15, 2025 07:33 GMT
Partners of Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and other Dodgers players enjoy suite life in LA (Image Source: Instagram/ @haeleyryane and @injector_meghan)
Partners of Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and other Dodgers players enjoy suite life in LA (Image Source: Instagram/ @haeleyryane and @injector_meghan)

Partners of Dodgers stars, Will Smith, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and other ballplayers enjoyed a lively night at the Dodger Stadium on Monday night. LAD opened a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at home in an attempt to get out of their losing slump.

Ad

The defending champions won the series opener against the Rockies by a score of 5-3, credit decent at-bats by Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and catcher Will Smith alongside a dominant start at the mound by Dustin May.

Will's wife, Cara, Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, Tyler Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan, Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana, Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla alongside wives and girlfriends of other Dodgers stars enjoyed the game day action from a luxurious suite at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The LA Dodgers Wives Instagram account posted pictures of the group on Monday.

"First suite night of the season, thank you @rarebeauty for the fun event! ✨ ," the caption read.
Ad

LAD kicked off their title defense in an emphatic fashion by registering three straight series sweeps against the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and the Atlanta Braves. After jumping to an 8-0 record, they have only won four of their last ten games. They have now lost three series on the trot against the Philadelphia Phillies, Washinton Nationals and most recently against the Cubs.

Wives of Will Smith, Kike Hernandez and other Dodgers players shared highlights from the suite night event

Wives of Kike Hernandez, Will Smith, and Alex Vesia shared some exclusive pictures from the Rare Beauty suite night event at Dodger Stadium. Cara, Mariana and Kayla took to their social media story to share some images from the night, which also involved Will and Kike's daughters.

Ad
Screenshots from the Instagram stories
Screenshots from the Instagram stories

Mariana shared an image with her daughter Penelope and one from the event organized by the cosmetic brand, highlighting the various products on display. Kayla shared a mirror selfie showcasing her outfit ahead of the suite event, while Cara also shared some adorable pictures with her daughter Charlotte from Monday night.

Ad

With a 12-6 overall record, the Dodgers currently acquire the third spot in a heavily contested NL West division, led by a red-hot SD Padres and a resurgent SF Giants in the current campaign.

LAD will hope to register a series sweep against the Rockies to showcase their might and start raking in wins to contend for the top spot in their division.

About the author
Karan Tyagi

Karan Tyagi

Twitter icon

Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.

Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.

The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.

Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.

When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications