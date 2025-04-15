Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Will Smith's partners steal the spotlight during Dodgers' first suite night of the season

Partners of Dodgers stars, Will Smith, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and other ballplayers enjoyed a lively night at the Dodger Stadium on Monday night. LAD opened a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at home in an attempt to get out of their losing slump.

Ad

The defending champions won the series opener against the Rockies by a score of 5-3, credit decent at-bats by Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and catcher Will Smith alongside a dominant start at the mound by Dustin May.

Will's wife, Cara, Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, Tyler Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan, Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana, Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla alongside wives and girlfriends of other Dodgers stars enjoyed the game day action from a luxurious suite at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Dodgers Wives Instagram account posted pictures of the group on Monday.

"First suite night of the season, thank you @rarebeauty for the fun event! ✨ ," the caption read.

Ad

LAD kicked off their title defense in an emphatic fashion by registering three straight series sweeps against the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and the Atlanta Braves. After jumping to an 8-0 record, they have only won four of their last ten games. They have now lost three series on the trot against the Philadelphia Phillies, Washinton Nationals and most recently against the Cubs.

Wives of Will Smith, Kike Hernandez and other Dodgers players shared highlights from the suite night event

Wives of Kike Hernandez, Will Smith, and Alex Vesia shared some exclusive pictures from the Rare Beauty suite night event at Dodger Stadium. Cara, Mariana and Kayla took to their social media story to share some images from the night, which also involved Will and Kike's daughters.

Ad

Screenshots from the Instagram stories

Mariana shared an image with her daughter Penelope and one from the event organized by the cosmetic brand, highlighting the various products on display. Kayla shared a mirror selfie showcasing her outfit ahead of the suite event, while Cara also shared some adorable pictures with her daughter Charlotte from Monday night.

Ad

With a 12-6 overall record, the Dodgers currently acquire the third spot in a heavily contested NL West division, led by a red-hot SD Padres and a resurgent SF Giants in the current campaign.

LAD will hope to register a series sweep against the Rockies to showcase their might and start raking in wins to contend for the top spot in their division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More