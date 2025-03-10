"Blake Snell is such an unlikeable snake" - Fans slam Dodgers star after he makes shocking revelation about Giants contract extension

Blake Snell was one of the top starting pitchers avaliable in free agency this offseason. The two-time Cy Young Award winner opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants in order to enter unrestricted, ultimately joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a five-year, $182,000,000 deal.

Ad

In an interview with MLB insider Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Blake Snell talked about his recent free agency and his surprise with the San Francisco Giants. The veteran pitcher claims that the Giants did not even approach him about a potential new contract after he opted for free agency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fact that less than one month after opting out of his deal with the San Francisco Giants to sign with the reigning World Series champions has some fans giving him litte sympathy. Once Snell's quotes on the matter came out, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on him supposedly not getting an offer from the Giants.

"This dude is such an unlikable snake" - One fan posted on social media.

Ad

Comment byu/Knightbear49 from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

"It’s his choice to pick a team who he thinks will give him a WS ring and the most money but blaming the giants is gross. What has become of you Blake?" - Another fan posted.

"And some would say Snell was never really there" - One more fan added.

It was a roller coaster lone season with the San Francisco Giants for Blake Snell. After his previous free agency stretched throughout the offseason, it took him a bit longer to be ready for the year. Although his first few starts were rather poor, Snell was able to bounceback later in the season, finishing the year with a 3.12 ERA over 104.0 innings of work.

Ad

"Oh wow the guy who only showed up for work half the time is upset his former employer wasn't interested in keeping him around" - One fan shared.

Comment byu/Knightbear49 from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

"I don’t know who this man is anymore" - Another fan posted online.

"Blake Snell on the way to being the dodgers 3rd best starter on the IL" - One more fan added.

Blake Snell will play a key role in arguably the best pitching rotation in Major League Baseball

While Snell may be somewhat surprised that the San Francisco Giants may not have sent him a contract offer, it's safe to say that he couldn't have landed in a better spot. The Los Angeles Dodgers are not only just coming off winning the World Series but the roster is arguably stronger than ever after making several offseason moves.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Snell will now find him lined up next to a number of elite pitchers, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani, and his former Tampa Bay Rays teammate Tyler Glasnow. No matter which pitcher takes to the mound, it going to be a tough day for nearly every opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback