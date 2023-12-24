Blake Snell Update: Insider reveals a team has made ace their 'top priority' 

Blake Snell is being scouted by a big-market club as his free agency gains steam after the top two free agents in the market have signed with teams. As per insider Susan Slusser, the Los Angeles Angels have made it a top priority to sign the ace pitcher.

Blake Snell is coming off a brilliant season with the San Diego Padres, leading the league with a 2.25 ERA over 180 innings and made his way to his second NL Cy Young award. The 31-year-old has strong stakes in the market that has a high demand for starting pitchers.

The Angels, on the other hand, are coming off a major loss as they had to concede Shohei Ohtani to their cross town rivals, the Dodgers. Ohtani's value in the Angels roster can never be fully replaced. As a pitcher for the team, 'The Sho' stood out with a 3.14 ERA while rest of the rotation clocked a poor 4.53 ERA over 111 starts.

As per Susan Slusser, the Angels are looking to give their all in order to bring Blake Snell to Los Angeles.

"The Angels have made Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, their priority after losing AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers in free agency," Slusser wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Challenge for the Angels would be to bring Blake Snell to Anaheim

The current challenge for the Angels is that of starting rotation.

Their rotation includes Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, Chase Silseth and Griffin Canning. That'sfar from a competitive rotation that seems weaker now that Shohei Ohtani has moved on.

Thus they are desperate to bring an ace like Snell who can lead the lineup, but the major challenge would be bring him to a team that has a losing record since 2016.

Snell is a champion and will look to don the uniform of a jersey that he feels will be competitive overall.

