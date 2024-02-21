Blake Snell Update: Talks between Yankees and star pitcher haven't gained momentum despite linkage, per report

As MLB teams head into full roster Spiring Training with just over a month remaining before the start of the regular season, NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell remains a free agent.

The New York Yankees are the only team to submit an offer for the ace and continue to be interested, but negotiations have not progressed any further, according to reports.

Discussing Snell's future possibilities on Tuesday, MLB insdiers Andy Marino and Bryan Hoch provided an update on the situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given his status as a premier pitcher in the major leagues, it's remarkable that Snell has not been signed by any team yet. As expected, the pitcher is looking for a lucrative long-term deal with a team following an amazing season.

The Yankees are undoubtedly in need of a pitcher but are over the competitive balance tax. Hence, they are hesitant to make a big signing that could have compounding effects on their payroll.

Expand Tweet

Blake Snell, an established pitcher in the MLB, made his major league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016 and has since grown into one of the best starting pitchers.

He has won several individual awards, bagging his second Cy Young award last year. After spending the last three sesons with the San Diego Padres, he became a free agent at the end of last year.

What's stopping the Yankees from signing Blake Snell?

The New York Yankees made an offer for reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell several weeks ago, which was turned down by the player's camp.

They then went on to sign Marcus Stroman to add to their pitching but are still reportedly looking to add another starting pitcher.

Expand Tweet

Snell is undoubtedly the ideal candidate, but the Yankees' financial situation, coupled with the player's demands, are holding up the move.

Signing the pitcher could have cascading effects on their payroll and force them to pay the luxury tax imposed by the MLB, which they want to avoid.

Hence, while the Snell rumors are heating up, it remains to be seen if the two sides come to an agreement.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.