NFL announcer Mike Tiriko declared on national television that former San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell wants to play for the Seattle Mariners next season. The NBC Sports announcer said during Thursday's Seattle Seahawks game that Snell, who was in attendance, wanted to play for the Mariners. The 30-year-old ace rejected a qualifying offer to become a free agent this year and won the NL Cy Young award the next day.

Blake Snell was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 MLB draft and made his major league for them in 2016 after rising through the minor leagues. He had a breakthrough season in 2018 when he finished as the AL wins leader and ERA leader, which earned him his first Cy Young award. After the 2020 season, he was traded to the San Diego Padres and after three years with the club, he has entered free agency. In 2023, he had another season to remember, winning the Cy Young again and finishing as the AL wins leader for the second time.

During the Seattle Seahawks' NFL game on Thursday, Mike Tiriko gave a shoutout to Snell, who was in attendance. Tiriko went on to declare that the former Padres star wants to play for the Mariners in the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He was a pitcher for the Padres. He is a free agent now, he wants to pitch for the Mariners," Tiriko on Blake Snell.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Blake Snell's appearance at Seahawks game raises expectations among Mariners fans

During Thanksgiving evening's Seahawks game, former San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell was invited to raise the iconic 12th Man Flag. During his introduction, Tiriko proclaimed that Snell wanted to join the Seattle Mariners after entering free agency at the end of the season. This has raised expectations among MLB fans in Seattle, who are now certain that they will land the 2023 NL Cy Young winner.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.