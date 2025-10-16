  • home icon
  "Blake Snell will get mad on video games too" - Tyler Glasnow reveals Dodgers ace's competitive edge after dominant NCLS opener

"Blake Snell will get mad on video games too" - Tyler Glasnow reveals Dodgers ace's competitive edge after dominant NCLS opener

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 16, 2025 11:30 GMT
DodgerFest 2025 - Source: Getty
Tyler Glasnow will look to emulate Blake Snell's performance on Thursday (Source: Getty Images)

Tyler Glasnow will be the latest to follow up on the impressive starts from Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto that laid the ground for their 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS currently.

As per Tyler Glasnow, the fire in Blake Snell to remain competitive goes beyond the mound. The Dodgers' starting pitcher for Game 3 opened up in the pregame press conference on Wednesday, stating that his colleague takes every competition seriously, even video games.

"He's just the ultimate competitor, works really hard, has his own game plan. He's unique in his own sense, I think, about how he attacks guys and how he goes about training," Glasnow said.
"So, I think I've heard from third-party people, like, even when he plays video games, he's like, you gotta win. He's always about winning, so and he'll get mad on video games, too. You guys are playing together, we need to like step up and stuff like that.
"I remember the Rays guys would tell me that, especially the Dodgers told me that as well. With a lot of people who are good at competing, kind of have it on all the time, and I think he's one of those guys."
Glasnow's observations have come after sharing the locker room with Snell for four seasons. They were teammates at Tampa Bay from the 2018 to 2020 seasons, before reuniting in Los Angeles this year.

Blake Snell is a regular on the game streaming website Twitch. Since the inception of his MLB career, he has balanced his streams, playing games like Fortnite and Call of Duty. The two-time Cy Young winner has also had meltdowns over his rating on the MLB The Show in the past.

Dave Roberts states Dodgers' rotation's internal competition helping them

As per Dodgers manager Daver Roberts, speaking during his pregame press conference, his rotation is carrying a long standing tradition of starters looking to emulate each other's success. After Snell and Yamamoto delivered 17.0 combined innings of just five hits, Glasnow will be expected to do the same.

“As far back as time … starters sort of want to feed off each other, compete against one another, push each other,” Roberts said. “And that's what we're sensing from our staff. It's going to be hard to top Blake and what Yoshinobu did, but I'm sure Glas is going to try to put his mark on this [series].”

The Brewers will have no relief as following up after Glasnow will be Shohei Ohtani, who is currently slated to start Game 4. The Dodgers could inflict a sweep over their opponents if the rotation remains unhittable.

