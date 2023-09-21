Blue Jays' $14,500,000 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. avoids major injury, could still miss time amid intense playoff race

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been dealing with a sore knee. It has caused him to be scratched from the lineup on Wednesday in Toronto's matchup with the New York Yankees.

Guerrero Jr. underwent an MRI during the game yesterday, and the results could not be any better. The test showed no structural damage, but the slugger is dealing with inflammation. He will be considered day-to-day.

The initial injury seems to have come on Tuesday in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s last at-bat. He was seen running gingerly to first base on an error and was later replaced by Ernie Clement.

Guerrero Jr. is not in the starting lineup on Thursday. However, manager John Schneider stated that he could be available to come off the bench if he is feeling up for it.

Toronto Blue Jays need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays could not be more relieved to hear Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not significantly injured. They need him in the lineup to hold on to one of the American League Wild Card spots.

Toronto holds the second AL Wild Card spot, with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners battling for the final spot. The Blue Jays hold just a one-game lead over them and must finish the season strong.

The Blue Jays have one game left in their series with the Yankees before taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, they turn around and play the Yankees and Rays again to finish the regular season. While the Yankees have struggled all season, they are still not a team to overlook.

This team will have to be at their best to finish the year. If not, they could be watching the postseason from the comfort of their couches.