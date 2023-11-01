Blue Jays 2024 Schedule: Key Games, how to watch, and ticket details

The MLB has released the Toronto Blue Jays' schedule for the 2024 season. After being swept by the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 wild-card round, the Jays will look for a fresh start.

The Jays open the year with an away series against Tampa Bay on Mar. 28. The location is far but offers the benefit of being close to their spring training grounds in Florida.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They then play in Houston and New York before heading back for their much-anticipated home opener to face the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners series kicks off one of their two longest homestands of the season.

Tickets for the 2024 season are available for purchase on the Blue Jays' website. Fans can also stream the games at home through the MLB app, ESPN and Fox, apart from local networks.

The Toronto Blue Jays 2024 schedule promises some exciting clashes

Eerily reminiscent of last season, the Toronto Blue Jays once again find themselves on an extended road trip to commence their campaign. Last year's opening jaunt allowed them to complete the first stage of renovations at the Rogers Centre.

This time, yet again, fans will have a fresh ballpark experience during their home opener against the Mariners. The event will showcase newly installed private clubs in the Rogers Centre's lower bowl.

Expand Tweet

This season promises some captivating interleague play for the Blue Jays. They're set to host rare guests like the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers haven't played in Toronto since 2016, while the Rockies last visited in 2013.

Further spicing up the schedule is an away series in Seattle, a city that usually attracts a significant Canadian fan base. That has essentially turned it into a home-away-from-home game for the Jays.

The MLB will be going international this season with games scheduled in Seoul, London and Mexico City. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres begin their seasons abroad. With a wider audience watching, the Blue Jays will look to survive until late October.