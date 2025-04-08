Blue Jays' $33,600,000 star dishes on future with team after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s mammoth extension

The Toronto Blue Jays have a difficult decision to make on Bo Bichette, who signed a $33.6 million contract in 2023. The 27-year-old is up for an extension and has been the center of speculations regarding the issue,

He's a two-time All-Star at shortstop, but had a disappointing season in 2024 (-0.3 bWAR in 81 games, .225 batting average). However, Bichette's been much better this year (0.1 bWAR and a .277 average in 11 games).

This is the final year of arbitration, meaning the shortstop could hit free agency after this season if the Blue Jays don't extend his deal. They have to decide whether they want to, or if they're ready to part ways with him at some point.

Bichette revealed that he wants to stay, but he added that there hasn't been a lot of negotiations yet:

"My goal as a kid was always to be with an organization my whole career and build a winning culture. Obviously, that shifted to being with the Blue Jays forever and building a winning culture with Vladdy. Nothing's on the table right now and I'm just focused on the game."

The Jays just extended their contract with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has signed a 14-year, $500 million deal. The question with the Jays was always centered on the upcoming free agency of both Bichette and Guerrero Jr., who came up together.

The team emphatically answered that they wanted to keep Guerrero, but now all eyes turn to Bichette. So far, they're not discussing a contract and the shortstop hasn't been offered one, which may mean he's headed for free agency or a possible trade in the summer.

Bo Bichette reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension

Whether Bo Bichette is next in line for a lucrative extension with the Toronto Blue Jays remains to be seen. For now, the shortstop is happy for his longtime friend and teammate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bo Bichette supports Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Imagn)

He said via MLB:

“I knew it was coming for the last few days, but I’m proud of him. I’m excited for him. That’s what we work so hard for."

He added:

“I know it’s important to him to be with this team for a long time. I know it’s important for the organization as well, but just to see him get what he wanted and to be happy, it’s special for everybody in the clubhouse.”

Bichette joked that the rest of the team dinners would have to be on Guerrero, now that he has a $500 million contract.

