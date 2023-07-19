Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt of the Toronto Blue Jays and his wife Jessica have started the Bassitts Pitch In, an initiative to raise money for the Jays Care Foundation.

The Bassitts have made a heartfelt commitment to donate $10,000 for every Blue Jays victory this season, beginning on Opening Day, when Chris Bassitt takes the mound. Their astounding generosity has already resulted in a remarkable $120,000 donation.

“We are building our family in Toronto and believe strongly in giving back to the community that supports us on and off the field. Sports have an incredibly positive impact on children’s emotional and physical well-being, and we are excited to partner with Jays Care on all the amazing work they do with kids and sports.” : Chris & Jessica Bassitt, Toronto Blue Jays

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bassitts Pitch In program's proceeds will go directly to Jays Care's RBI Summer Edition, a sport-for-development program that aims to improve the mental and physical health of kids in underserved communities all over Toronto.

In 2023, the program will serve over 1,000 students from eight local schools, providing baseball training, cooperative games, arts and crafts, and team-building activities as a supplement to summer school.

Jays Care has hired and trained over 300 community youths to facilitate the program, empowering them to lead and inspire their peers.

Chris Bassitt and Jessica Bassitt emphasized their commitment to giving back while thanking the local community and fans.

They are excited to partner with Jays Care to support the organization's impactful work with children and sports because they believe in the transformative power of sports.

Jays Care Foundation Executive Director Robert Witchel expressed his gratitude to the Bassitts for their initiative. Recognizing the couple's desire to make a positive difference in the lives of children, Witchel highlighted the opportunity provided to thousands of youth in underprivileged communities to participate in an inclusive program that fosters fun, a sense of belonging, and essential life skills.

Chris Bassitt's leadership and role-model status reflect the community spirit of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Jays Care looks forward to working with him and Jessica on this remarkable endeavor.

Chris Bassitt and Jessica Bassitt's Relationship

Chris and Jessica Bassitt

Chris Bassitt, the talented starting pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, discovered love with his wife, Jessica Bolton. When they first met during their college years, their story began.

When Jessica visited the family of one of her college roommates and decided to watch Chris Bassitt play in the Coastal Plain League baseball league near Jessica's hometown in North Carolina, fate brought them together.

Their friendship grew over time, and Jessica became a rock for Chris throughout his baseball career. When Chris Bassitt proposed to Jessica during a vacation in Napa Valley in 2016, their love story took a significant step forward.

The proposal, which took place in the picturesque North Tower of Castello di Amorosa, was made even more memorable by a surprise photographer who captured the precious moment.

Chris Bassitt and Jessica exchanged vows and married on November 18, 2017, in front of their closest friends and family. Accepting the demands of Chris's Major League Baseball career, the couple adjusted to a life that demanded frequent relocations with each new contract offer.

On September 4, 2019, two years after their wedding, their family was blessed with the birth of their first child, a daughter named Landry Jayne Bassitt.

Jessica is a certified health coach who works independently in addition to being a dedicated wife and mother. She is also an ambassador for the healthcare organization Plexus Worldwide, a position she has held with zeal for the past seven years.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault