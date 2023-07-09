Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman has made the decision of not attending the MLB All-Star Game despite being selected for the second time in his career.

Gausman revealed to the media on Saturday that he intends to use the break as an opportunity to spend quality time with his family and give his body some much-needed rest.

Although honored to be chosen to represent the American League, Gausman acknowledged that he has reached an unprecedented number of innings at this point in the season.

With his workload and the demands of a long baseball campaign, he recognizes the importance of taking a breather.

"I'll just use the time to spend with my daughters and hang out with them" - Kevin Gausman

Gausman has been a standout performer for the Blue Jays in the first half of the season, leading the American League in strikeouts with an impressive 153.

Despite a solid 7-5 record, his success has often been overshadowed by a lack of run support from the team's offense.

While Kevin Gausman's absence from the All-Star Game may disappoint some fans, they can still look forward to watching several other beloved Blue Jays players during the All-Star festivities.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Whit Merrifield have all been selected as reserve players. Guerrero Jr. will also be participating in the Home Run Derby for the second time in his career on Monday.

As the baseball world turns its attention to the Midsummer Classic, fans will respect Gausman's decision to prioritize rest and family time.

Kevin Gausman's seven strikeouts

Despite a strong effort from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, the team suffered a loss against the Detroit Tigers in their recent match.

Gausman, who now holds a 7-5 record, showed resilience on the mound, allowing only two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings of work. He also displayed his dominance by striking out seven Tigers batters.

In the opening frame, Gausman encountered some trouble, surrendering three consecutive hits that resulted in the Tigers' only two runs of the game.

However, the right-hander quickly settled in and showcased his skill and composure throughout the remainder of the contest. From the second inning onwards, Kevin Gausman allowed only three more baserunners, demonstrating his ability to stifle opposing hitters.

Gausman's strong performance was a testament to his consistency and determination.

Despite the loss, his command of the strike zone and his ability to generate strikeouts remained evident. Remarkably, he has recorded at least seven strikeouts in each of his last three starts, highlighting his effectiveness as a starting pitcher.

Although Gausman has recently suffered two consecutive losses, it should not overshadow his overall success this season.

Prior to these setbacks, he had achieved a five-game winning streak, showcasing his ability to compete at a high level and contribute significantly to the Blue Jays' success.

As the season progresses, the Blue Jays will continue to rely on Kevin Gausman's reliable arm and pitching prowess.

