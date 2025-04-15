Blue Jays CEO discloses why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not yet a generational player

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. officially put pen to paper on the agreed-upon $500-million, 14-year contract on Monday. A press conference was held on Monday, where all key stakeholders of the Blue Jays organization were present.

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro got candid with his past remarks on star first baseman, clarifying that while Guerrero is well on his way to becoming a generational player, he hasn’t quite reached that elite echelon — yet.

"Yeah, I didn’t say he wasn’t. I said that he wasn’t at that moment. I said he’s on his way, and I think that’s true today," Shapiro told reporters (15:15 onwards).

Guerrero, 26, has shown flashes of superstardom since his breakout 2021 season.

"He’s demonstrated that he’s among the most impressive offensive performers in the game. He brings more joy—which is a form of leadership—to the game of baseball," Shapiro said.

That “joy,” according to Shapiro, is about the energy Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brings to the clubhouse, his influence on teammates, and his connection with fans.

"All he has to do is the hardest thing, which is sustain that level of play, remain relatively healthy… and those are big challenges," he said. "And this cements that it will be in a Blue Jay uniform, which is the most important thing."

How did other Blue Jays stakeholders react to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million deal?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays front office were at odds during spring training after the star first baseman gave them an ultimatum to give him an extension fast or risk losing him to free agency. Seeing that a deal didn't come through, many believed that Guerrero Jr. would become a free agent after the 2025 season.

However, the Blue Jays, who have missed out on signing big names such as Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in the past, didn't want to lose Guerrero Jr. as well.

Executive chair of the team and owner of Rogers Communications, Edward Rogers, shared his thoughts on the historic deal.

"This was the right move for the Jays, and that's the way that we looked at it," Rogers said. "Vlad started his career here. We also considered him family and wanted him to stay, right from the start. It's a great long-term deal that will make the Blue Jays more competitive, increase our chances to win and be contenders."

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins also made his feelings known after he succeeded in retaining Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

"He brings not only elite competitiveness but that signature smile that everyone wants to be around," Atkins said. "Certainly I do. I know his teammates embrace it and will continue to."

The Blue Jays' first baseman's deal includes a $325 million signing bonus.

