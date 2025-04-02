Blue Jays CEO makes compelling pitch to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., citing Twins, Orioles legends

The Toronto Blue Jays head into the 2025 MLB season without extending star player Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but CEO Mark Shapiro is still in pursuit of the slugger's signature.

As things stand, the 26-year-old is set to become the No. 1 free agent at the end of the season and will likely attract interest from a host of teams. However, the franchise's CEO made a compelling argument for Guerrero to commit his long-term future to the team.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2015 and made his MLB debut in 2019. He had a breakout year in 2021, finishing as the MLB home run leader and second in the AL MVP voting. He has also made an All-Star appearance in every year since then.

Over the offseason, the Blue Jays were in negotiations with Guerrero over a long-term contract, but the two parties failed to come to an agreement ahead of Spring Training. Now, his future with the club remains uncertain. In an effort to convince the slugger, =Shapiro made a pitch to the player on The Ryan Ripken Show:

"A bond with you and I is that my dad, your dad (Cal Ripken Jr.). My dad had your dad had Kirby Puckett and Brooks Robinson. Those are three guys that spent their entire career in one place and recognize what it can mean to be a legacy player. To be developed, to come to the big leagues and then stay in one uniform you entire career.

"The understanding what that can mean both in your playing career and in your post-playing career as member of you community and continuing to be a business person and contribute to the community. What that legacy can mean to a franchise like Toronto, where it's a relatively new franchise."

He continued:

"Vladdy has a chance to make an indelible footprint in the history of Canadian sports and would be greatest position player in the history of the Blue Jays if he stays here... I defer to optimism because Vladdy wants to stay here and we want to keep him here."

While the Blue Jays want to retain Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it remains to be seen if they will be successful, as he's likely to explore free agency at the end of the season.

MLB analyst believes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will get the contract he's looking for in free agency

Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. negotiated a contract extension all winter but failed to reach an agreement.

After their failed talks, the slugger said that he values himself at $700 million if he has a good year, and $500 million if he has a poor one. MLB analyst Cameron Maybin believes that Guerrero will receive the contract he's looking for once he enters free agency (via Foul Territory):

"I think he's looking at it realistically. ... I think he hit this nail on the head."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has started the season in decent form in the first four games but will look to pick up his numbers. He has a .217 average and is still looking for his first home run of the season.

