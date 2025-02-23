Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt given peculiar punishment on his 36th birthday by teammates after poor Fantasy Football League finish

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-14 win/loss record, a 4.16 ERA and 168 strikeouts. Despite Bassitt's best efforts, the Blue Jays finished bottom of the AL East with a 74-88 record.

Heading into the new season, it appears Bassitt has started with a loss. Not on the field, but in his Fantasy Football League. On Saturday, clips emerged on X (formerly Twitter) of Bassitt serving as the ball boy for the Blue Jays during their spring training clash against the New York Yankees.

Per reports, Bassitt had to take on that responsibility as a forfeit after going 4-10 in his team's fantasy league, with his jersey referencing that unenviable record. Bassitt also celebrated his 36th birthday on the day.

"Chris Bassitt is serving as the Blue Jays ball boy today after finishing 4-10 in the teams fantasy football league. It is also Bassitt’s 36th birthday today"

In the game, the Blue Jays emerged victorious, beating the Yankees 6-4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who came off an excellent 2024 season, looks determined to carry forward his form into the new season, as he got yet another important hit to help score a run.

Chris Bassitt looks forward to sharing the locker room with former teammate Max Scherzer

In late January, the Blue Jays made an important addition to their pitching staff, bringing in right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer. The 40-year-old was offered a one-year, $15.5 million contract to bring him to Toronto.

Shortly after the move was confirmed, fellow starter Chris Bassitt talked about how he was looking forward to the veteran's arrival for the 2025 season. Bassitt and Scherzer have spent a season as teammates in the past, as both were on the New York Mets' books in 2022.

"Max is one of the best pitchers of all time. I think what he's going to be able to bring to not just the starters, but the pitching staff and the pitching coaches and things like that, his knowledge is going to really, really help us." Bassitt said

Scherzer brings plenty of quality and experience to the Blue Jays' pitching staff, having earned eight All-Star caps, three Cy Young awards and two World Series winners' rings in his stellar career.

