Chris Bassitt makes feelings known on Max Scherzer joining Toronto Blue Jays for $15,500,000

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt will be reunited with former teammate Max Scherzer in the 2025 season after the Blue Jays signed the veteran with a one-year, $15.5 million deal on Thursday. Bassitt is quite excited to play alongside Scherzer once again, as they played together in the New York Mets back in 2022.

Bassitt hopped on "The JD Bunkis Podcast" on Friday and talked about how Max Scherzer is one of the best pitchers of all time.

"Max is one of the best pitchers of all time," Bassitt said. "And I think what he's going to be able to bring to not just the starters, but the pitching staff and the pitching coaches and things like that, his knowledge is going to really, really help us."

Moreover, he also praised his preparation for the game, which will help Toronto a long way in the upcoming season.

"Yeah, I just think he has the ability to retain information at a level that I just don't think it's possible for most players," Bassitt said. "I just think if you gave most players the information that he has, I think it would overwhelm the majority of players. But he's able to understand all the ins and outs of every situation.

"And it's extremely impressive to kind of see, especially from our standpoint of understanding kind of the data and the information that gets thrown at us. And then to have him kind of sit back and say, yeah, I can take all your information and pretty much triple it, it's just impressive."

The Blue Jays might be looking to trade Chris Bassitt, per reports

The New York Yankees are reportedly looking to trade ace Marcus Stroman this offseason, with MLB analyst Cameron Maybin reporting that fans can get some news regarding Stroman before spring training. Besides this, Thomas Hall of Blue Jays Nation also reported that the Yankees want to let go of Stroman as soon as possible.

Amid this, there have been rumors that the Blue Jays are looking to solidify their starting rotation even further after signing Max Scherzer recently. As a result, Toronto might look to trade Chris Bassitt in exchange for Stroman. Bobby Ohr of Blue Jays Insider believes Toronto could take that path.

"The Blue Jays could definitely benefit from Stroman, but they would have to move Chris Bassitt as well to free up some room in their starting rotation, which is apparently something they are looking at," Ohr wrote.

"The issue with Stroman is that he is 33 years old and still owed $37 million, but the good news is that the Yankees are willing to retain a significant portion of his contract."

Although Stroman had a rough 2024 season, he was an All-Star in 2023 and could bring that form in the coming season as well.

