Blue Jays eye massive 14-15 year extension worth $550,000,000-600,000,000 for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Report

There's a twist in the tale with regard to Toronto Blue Jays and their contract extension talks with franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. At the start of spring training, the first baseman went public and said that there was no middle ground in the contract extension talks. He said that there would no longer be any contract talks, as he's focused on doing well in 2025.

On Monday, a report from Hector Gomez reignited hopes of Toronto fans wanting to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continue beyond the 2025 season.

According to the report, the Blue Jays are preparing a new contract offer that's expected to meet Guerrero's desired terms — a 14-15-year deal worth between $550-600 million.

"The are planning to make a new offer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which will be close to what he is looking for," Gomez wrote. "According to the source, the Jays' offer would be in the range of 14-15 years and $550-600 million."

The reason for interest in the first baseman is because he's entering the last season of team control before becoming a free agent next winter.

The Blue Jays who have fallen short in their chase for Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in open market may be better off not having to fight for someone whom they could have extended in the first place.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. previously shut down contract talks with Blue Jays

While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is yet to address this latest development, he had mentioned that he's no longer interested in receiving an extension.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported earlier in the offseason that Guerrero rejected an extension offer in excess of $500 million from the Blue Jays. The contract included a deferred payment of around $50-100 million.

Guerrero himself had spilled beans on the contract talks during an interview with ESPN.

"It's much less than Soto. We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. ... It was the same number of years (as Soto's contract), but it didn't reach ($600 million). The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600," Guerrero said.

"I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. ... I'm looking for 14 (years). I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way."

Will the latest news update be enough to ask Vladimir Guerero to come to come back on the negotiation table? What do you think?

