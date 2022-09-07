"Blue Jays the most fake tough team" "O’s starting to feel themselves and I kinda like it" - MLB fans react to benches clearing in game between AL East rivals Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles

Tensions boiled over in the matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. These American League East rivals are battling for a wild card spot in this year's postseason, adding a lot of pressure to these games. The incident was sparked after Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the inning.

As Baker walked away from the mound, he seemed to be saying something to Chapman and the Blue Jays bench. Clearly, they took umbrage with whatever was said. A video of the benches clearing was posted to Twitter by SportsNet.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. https://t.co/ta30veGijc

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected from the game following the incident.

The Baltimore Orioles are playing with a passion that they have not had in many years. Seeing their players stick up for each other was encouraging for their fanbase.

The Toronto Blue Jays stormed out of the dugout with a lot of fire, but then largely stopped trying to instigate. Some would have liked to see a little more toughness on display.

Jeremy @JeremyAretakis none of them wanna do nothing Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Benches clear between the O's and Jays after Bryan Baker stares down the Toronto dugout Benches clear between the O's and Jays after Bryan Baker stares down the Toronto dugout https://t.co/xMHklV3wAN Blue Jays the most fake tough team i think i ever seennone of them wanna do nothing twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Blue Jays the most fake tough team i think i ever seen 😂 none of them wanna do nothing twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was one of the first Toronto Blue Jays out of the dugout, but he was stopped in his tracks rather quickly.

ROD @crazy_N28 Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. https://t.co/ta30veGijc Vladdy just fake tough guy man like Alonso twitter.com/sportsnet/stat… Vladdy just fake tough guy man like Alonso twitter.com/sportsnet/stat…

This is a great example of how quickly things can become personal between two teams, especially division rivals.

Rice Cube @CubicSnarkonia Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. https://t.co/ta30veGijc Well that got interesting in a hurry twitter.com/Sportsnet/stat… Well that got interesting in a hurry twitter.com/Sportsnet/stat…

Baltimore Orioles slugger Rougned Odor has a history of bench clearing incidents with the Toronto Blue Jays. While last time he was one of the primary combatants, notably against Jose Bautista, he is now one of the peacemakers.

Bo Bichette’s Burner @boflowsburner @Sportsnet SO IRONIC HOW ODOR WAS THE PEACEMAKER WITH THE BLUE JAYS THIS TIME @Sportsnet SO IRONIC HOW ODOR WAS THE PEACEMAKER WITH THE BLUE JAYS THIS TIME 😂😂😂😂

There were a lot of players on the field, but few who seemed genuinely willing to fight. The message was sent without any signifciant damage being done. Seeing all the players walk away healthy is the most important part, even if it is less dramatic.

cole @coletrickIe twitter.com/sportsnet/stat… Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. https://t.co/ta30veGijc Blue jays got so many fake tuff players Blue jays got so many fake tuff players 😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/sportsnet/stat…

🏴‍☠️ Taya Hill ⚔️ @butdoitanyway twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Benches clear between the O's and Jays after Bryan Baker stares down the Toronto dugout Benches clear between the O's and Jays after Bryan Baker stares down the Toronto dugout https://t.co/xMHklV3wAN My favorite thing about benches clearing brawls is when the guys from the bullpen come out and all the action is over by the time they get there. My favorite thing about benches clearing brawls is when the guys from the bullpen come out and all the action is over by the time they get there. 😂 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Devin @DevinDae1 Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. https://t.co/ta30veGijc Charmin soft twitter.com/sportsnet/stat… Charmin soft twitter.com/sportsnet/stat…

The Baltimore Orioles pitcher who got things started with some trash talk made the wise decision to get out of danger as quickly as possible.

Razzka @Razzka5 @JomboyMedia I love how he was the first one in the dugout after running his mouth @JomboyMedia I love how he was the first one in the dugout after running his mouth

These games between the Orioles and Blue Jays could be pivotal for the playoffs. It is no surprise to see emotions run high.

Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are battling for the same Wildcard spot

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles

Barring a significant decline from either the Tampa Bay Rays or Seattle Mariners, only one of these teams will be making the playoffs. With stakes that high, it is relatively surprising that something like this has not happened sooner.

Now, both teams are facing the challenge of regrouping and putting the focus back on baseball. Whoever can do that first has a great shot at winning this crucial game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif