"Blue Jays the most fake tough team" "O’s starting to feel themselves and I kinda like it" - MLB fans react to benches clearing in game between AL East rivals Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles

Tensions boiled over in the matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. These American League East rivals are battling for a wild card spot in this year's postseason, adding a lot of pressure to these games. The incident was sparked after Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the inning.
As Baker walked away from the mound, he seemed to be saying something to Chapman and the Blue Jays bench. Clearly, they took umbrage with whatever was said. A video of the benches clearing was posted to Twitter by SportsNet.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected from the game following the incident.
The Baltimore Orioles are playing with a passion that they have not had in many years. Seeing their players stick up for each other was encouraging for their fanbase.
The Toronto Blue Jays stormed out of the dugout with a lot of fire, but then largely stopped trying to instigate. Some would have liked to see a little more toughness on display.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was one of the first Toronto Blue Jays out of the dugout, but he was stopped in his tracks rather quickly.
This is a great example of how quickly things can become personal between two teams, especially division rivals.
Baltimore Orioles slugger Rougned Odor has a history of bench clearing incidents with the Toronto Blue Jays. While last time he was one of the primary combatants, notably against Jose Bautista, he is now one of the peacemakers.
There were a lot of players on the field, but few who seemed genuinely willing to fight. The message was sent without any signifciant damage being done. Seeing all the players walk away healthy is the most important part, even if it is less dramatic.
The Baltimore Orioles pitcher who got things started with some trash talk made the wise decision to get out of danger as quickly as possible.
These games between the Orioles and Blue Jays could be pivotal for the playoffs. It is no surprise to see emotions run high.
Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are battling for the same Wildcard spot
Barring a significant decline from either the Tampa Bay Rays or Seattle Mariners, only one of these teams will be making the playoffs. With stakes that high, it is relatively surprising that something like this has not happened sooner.
Now, both teams are facing the challenge of regrouping and putting the focus back on baseball. Whoever can do that first has a great shot at winning this crucial game.