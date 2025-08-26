“Blue Jays fans don’t mess around” - Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, shows excitement for first home game in Toronto

Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, expressed excitement about the Toronto Blue Jays, who traded for the ace from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline.
Over the weekend, Bieber made his debut against the Miami Marlins, throwing six quality innings for one earned run on two hits, striking out nine. Now, Bieber is scheduled to throw for the Blue Jays on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
On Monday, Bieber's wife, in a Q&A on social media was told that Toronto has the "best fans in the world." Kara replied:
"I can already tell Blue Jays fans don't mess around. I'm really excited for Shane Bieber next start at home Friday."
Shane Bieber missed the first half of the 2025 season, as he was recovering from the Tommy John surgery underwent last year.
In his first start in 507 days, his debut for Toronto was historic, as he became the first pitcher in Blue Jays history to debut with at least nine strikeouts, two or fewer hits allowed and zero walks.
Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, reveals a change she'll have to adjust to while in Toronto
In another series of questions from fans, Kara Maxine Bieber was asked how if she likes what she has experienced thus far in Toronto.
While acknowledging that the city is lovely, she said that she and her husband, Shane Bieber, will save a lot of money because online shopping is limited in this side of North America:
"Truly such a great city, but I will say I'm pretty surprised by how much we can't get shipped here. About to save some $ from shopping being limited online; lol I miss @coterie diapers - I got a bunch in Miami & brought them back because nothing has compared."
Bieber and Kara will look forward to making the most during their stay with the franchise. He has a player option for next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027.