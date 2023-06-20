The Toronto Blue Jays continue to struggle in the MLB this season, with their latest defeat coming against the Miami Marlins on Monday. Enraged fans have slammed it as the 'worst loss of the season'.

The Blue Jays were shut out 11-0 in their series opener as their lineup and bullpen continues to struggle as the season wears on. Fans were not happy with the result and took the opportunity to blast the team on social media.

One said:

"Worst loss of the season. It's time to clean house."

Another chimed in:

"This whole team is trash. ... what a waste of time. Another season in the books. Collect that salary boys."

Here's a look at the top Twitter reactions:

Jamie St-Onge @sens_racefan @JimDawz @BlueJays This whole team is trash… what a waste of time. Another season in the books…. Collect that salary boys @JimDawz @BlueJays This whole team is trash… what a waste of time. Another season in the books…. Collect that salary boys

Andrea @critic2000 @BlueJays Can we officially say we're in trouble when we lose 11-0 to MIAMI? @BlueJays Can we officially say we're in trouble when we lose 11-0 to MIAMI?

Unacceptable Disheartened @tammy_cardinal @BlueJays Can we send the entire team to the Florida Complex League? @BlueJays Can we send the entire team to the Florida Complex League?

jTruenorth @JTrueNorthgamin

But there is something going on can't hit with players on base, and pitching is starting to have more offdays than not

This isn't a manger itplayers @BlueJays Alright, Imat the point where Im starting to worry a bit now. Still not the point many were at after their first lose of the seasonBut there is something going on can't hit with players on base, and pitching is starting to have more offdays than notThis isn't a manger itplayers @BlueJays Alright, Imat the point where Im starting to worry a bit now. Still not the point many were at after their first lose of the seasonBut there is something going on can't hit with players on base, and pitching is starting to have more offdays than notThis isn't a manger itplayers

MrsMagoo @MrsMagoo15 @BlueJays This season is a disaster. Time to DFA Shapiro and Atkins. @BlueJays This season is a disaster. Time to DFA Shapiro and Atkins.

Greg Koett @grindervp @BlueJays Time for changes this team is going nowhere and there is still time in the season @BlueJays Time for changes this team is going nowhere and there is still time in the season

Toronto has been struggling in the MLB in recent weeks, entering the series against the Marlins with three series losses.

Since their series win over the Houston Astros at the start of the month, they have failed to win consecutive games against any team. They now find themselves fourth in the division with the danger of falling even lower if the trend continues.

The Toronto bullpen continued to disappoint, with starting pitcher Jose Berrios giving up eight hits and five runs in the first four innings. The rest of the rotation didn't fare any better, as they were unable to contain the Marlins offense.

The Blue Jays offense also failed to show up and couldn't score a single run to take the pressure off the hitters as they slumped to their biggest loss of the season.

Luis Arraez stars as Marlins blow out Blue Jays

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez was on fire against the Toronto Blue Jays, going five for five to raise his batting average back above .400 for the season.

Arraez recorded his 100th hit of the MLB season while also marking his third 5-hit game of the month. It's safe to say that the Marlins and their lineup are on fire, and things are looking bleak for them. With two more games remaining in the series, it remains to be seen if Toronto can get anything against the Marlins.

