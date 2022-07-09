“Blue Jays fans are gonna be p****d” “Stanton does not deserve this” - MLB Twitter experiences mixed feelings after Giancarlo Stanton beats George Springer in All-Star voting

New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays fans are battling on Twitter after Giancarlo Stanton beat George Springer in the All-Star voting for the American League's outfield position.

Springer and Stanton battled for the final outfield position throughout the entire voting process. The American League's other two outfielders, Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, were pretty well determined from the voting's outset.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan All-Star position starters:



American League



C Kirk

1B Guerrero Jr.

2B Altuve

SS T. Anderson

3B Devers

LF Stanton

CF Trout

RF Judge

DH Ohtani



National League



C Willson Contreras

1B Goldschmidt

2B Chisholm Jr.

SS T. Turner

3B Machado

LF Pederson

CF Acuña Jr.

RF Betts

However, Springer and Stanton played leapfrog the entire way through. After phase one of voting concluded, Springer held a healthy lead with hundreds of thousands of votes separating himself from Stanton. Once the pair were announced as finalists, Stanton ran away with the voting and quickly closed the gap.

Springer had the advantage of the Toronto Blue Jays' nationwide fanbase behind him. Many fans attributed this to his success, especially since he hasn't been enjoying remarkable success this season. He's batting .248 right now, which is his lowest average in years.

Stanton, on the other hand, has hit 21 home runs this year but is only batting .237. His 54 RBIs far outpace Springer's 38, but the Blue Jays outfielder possesses speed that diversifies his game. He's stolen eight bases this year.

The debate of which outfielder deserved the position more is raging on Twitter.

Many fans argue that neither outfielder deserved the position. Players like Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker have been all-around better than both Springer and Stanton this season.

MLB Twitter reacts as Giancarlo Stanton defeats George Springer in American League outfielder voting

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is batting .248 with 15 home runs this season.

Giancarlo Stanton's on-base plus slugging percentage this season is a respectable .833.

Many MLB fans dislike their players going to the All-Star game as it deprives them of some much-needed midseason rest.

Evan @torontosports67 @BNightengale Rogers saved George and gave him a badly needed rest @BNightengale Rogers saved George and gave him a badly needed rest

Stanton has received some criticism for his lack of speed. In the past four seasons, he's stolen just one base.

With Stanton making it in, the New York Yankees have two players representing them on All-Star weekend.

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is batting .262 with 16 home runs this season.

Many Blue Jays fans feel cheated because Rogers, the largest telecom provider in Canada, had a nationwide outage on Friday. It made voting impossible for many citizens.

Xploit @Xploiterr @BNightengale I swear if rogers wifi didn’t go down today springer would’ve made it lol @BNightengale I swear if rogers wifi didn’t go down today springer would’ve made it lol

The All-Star Game will take place on July 8 at Dodger Stadium.

