It was a frustrating end to the season for the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans, who felt that the team had underperformed in the American League Wild Card Series. Ending their short and unspectacular playoff run, Toronto was swept in two games by the Minnesota Twins.

After underachieving in the postseason, Jays fans have turned their frustration with the players to the front office, namely team President Mark Shapiro and General Manager Ross Atkins.

Many felt the front office failed to assemble a World Series-calibre roster and lost several key pieces to their current construction. As the Arizona Diamondbacks advance in the postseason, fans continue to resent the Jays' decision to trade away young star Gabriel Moreno and fan-favorite Lourdes Gurriel for Daulton Varsho.

Toronto President and CEO Mark Shapiro addressed the media on Thursday, with many fans pointing their disgust toward him when he brought up the controversial deal. Many were disappointed to hear that Shapiro stood behind the deal, saying,

"I still feel like that was a good trade & it takes multiple years to assess a deal properly."

While this may be true on some levels, this is not what fans wanted to hear from the Jays' President, with many claiming his lack of accountability as a sign of poor leadership.

Although Toronto fans have grown frustrated with the tandem of Shapiro and Atkins, the pair has not been afraid to be aggressive in free agency or during the trade deadline. Even though the Varsho move may prove to be a loss, the fact they aren't sitting idly by could be a silver lining, if there is one.

The Toronto Blue Jays will have an engaging offseason after another disappointing end to their season

Now that the season is over for Shapiro and company, they will look to the future. Toronto has several key members of its roster who are entering unrestricted free agency, and the front office will either need to extend them or find suitable replacements.

Jays will decide the future of All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman, pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and veteran batters Brandon Belt and Kevin Kiermaier.