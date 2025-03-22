Blue Jays GM breaks silence with surprising update on Max Scherzer ahead of Opening Day

Toronto Blue Jays veteran ace Max Scherzer will have to take a drive to appear for a spring training outing against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers on Saturday. For someone as old as Scherzer, it was surprising to ask the veteran to take the road.

Scherzer has been struggling with some thumb issues all spring long and his status to start the season has been uncertain. It was only on Friday that an update on his status came along as Blue Jays manager John Schneider said:

"We're following his lead on this.. he threw a little bit off the mound yesterday.. Encouraging thing is he's been a little better each time he's been off the mound. Shooting for 60-65 pitches.

Had it been anyone else but Scherzer, Blue Jays manager John Schneider would have not taken this route. But like everyone, he knows Scherzer is a competitive breed.

“For other 40-year-old future Hall of Famers, yes,” the manager said. “Max Scherzer, no.”

If the spring outing is successful, Scherzer could soon get elevated to the starting rotation of the Blue Jays.

Why Max Scherzer is starting a spring training game instead of minor league outing?

Until Friday's update, it was believed Max Scherzer would start the season on a minor league team, rehabbing his way through. However, instead of facing minor league hitters, Scherzer wanted a taste of major league talent.

On Tuesday, MLB insider Keegan Matheson said:

"Max Scherzer will pitch tomorrow on the road for the #BlueJays. That’s surprising, but Schneider says Scherzer wants to face real opponents instead of a minor league game. Big day, but if all goes well, he’ll be clear for the season."

The Blue Jays will have to keep a close eye on Scherzer and simultaneously on their roster as well. If he does well, Scherzer make the 26-man Opening Day roster of the club. If Scherzer somehow couldn't make the roster, Yariel Rodriguez will work as a starter instead of a reliever.

Last season, Scherzer played for the Texas Rangers, going 2-4, posting a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts. He aims to be better and healthy for the upcoming 2025 season.

