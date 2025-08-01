  • home icon
  Blue Jays GM drops worrying new update on injured Anthony Santander on Deadline Day

Blue Jays GM drops worrying new update on injured Anthony Santander on Deadline Day

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:24 GMT
Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Blue Jays GM drops worrying new update on injured Anthony Santander on Deadline Day- Source: Getty

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander, who was placed on the injured list on May 30 due to left shoulder inflammation, is yet to return to the field. Amid that, a worrying update has emerged from general manager Ross Atkins.

The Blue Jays GM said that while there's progress, it has been relatively slower than expected. MLB insider Ben-Nicholson Smith shared the update from Atkins:

"The progress has been slower than we expected and what he expected, but there's progress," Atkins said on trade deadline day.
Santander suffered the injury after a collision with the outfield wall in Anaheim, which resulted in a partial dislocation (subluxation) of his left shoulder on May 30. He has also dealt with left hip inflammation.

A few days later, the team administered a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left shoulder to accelerate healing. Due to that, Santander was shut down from all baseball activities for a week.

Earlier this month, Ross Atkins said that Santander hadn't started swinging but was optimistic about his return post the All-Star break. But it seems Blue Jays fans will have to wait longer, given his slow recovery.

Blue Jays' Anthony Santander may not return for another month

On Sunday, before the series against the New York Yankees, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on whether Anthony Santander has resumed hitting.

“Talking with him and the staff, he’s still going to be a couple of weeks away from hitting,” Schneider said, “and we’ll evaluate him week to week to see when that does start.”
According to MLB.com, going by Schneider's latest update, even if Santander starts hitting by mid-August, it will take some time for him to build up, so another month of no Santander is highly likely.

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal before the start of the 2025 season. In 50 games, he has hit .179 with six home runs and a .577 OPS.

“He’s disappointed, I think, and it’s bad timing in his first year here and all that kind of stuff,” Schneider said. “He’s frustrated but happy with the way we’re playing, and it’s good to have him back around.”

Anthony Santander is yet to live up to the investment made by the Blue Jays, who will hope that the slugger returns to action soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
