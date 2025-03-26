Blue Jays insider makes feelings known about team's rotation amid Max Scherzer's uncertainty

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Max Scherzer will start in their third game of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The veteran was brought in by the franchise for a one-year $15.5 million contract. He had a solid Spring Training, but there were uncertainties surrounding thumb soreness.

Ad

There were some concerns with his durability after the 50-pitch mark. But they have been put to bed as the team announced him as the third starter behind Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios for the Orioles series.

As per Blue Jays insider Julia Kreuz, the Blue Jays have space to get better and Scherzer's injury will be monitored throughout the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'd say there's definitely room for improvement from what we saw last year," Kreuz said on MLB Network. "When you're talking about a veteran rotation, health is obviously going to play a big factor, starting with Max Scherzer’s thumb, which was one of the big topics in spring training—just some soreness popping up for him around the 50-pitch mark.

Ad

Trending

"The Blue Jays right now feel comfortable enough penciling him in for that third start of the season. So you kind of expect Scherzer to be ready, but it is going to be something we watch for pretty much all season long, or at the very least early on."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scherzer has struggled on the mound over the last two seasons, posting a 3.81 ERA and 1.128 WHIP. He has also fought with ailments, but going to Canada seems to have changed his fortunes. In four starts, the former Cy Young winner has a 1-0 record, a 1.38 ERA, and an impressive 0.46 WHIP.

Behind the top three, the Blue Jays have settled with Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis to round out the rotation. They have backup in the form of Yariel Rodriguez, who was pushed back to the bullpen for the 2025 season and prospect Jake Bloss, who can come in handy if any of the aforementioned arms find themselves on the injury list.

Ad

Max Scherzer gives insights into his thumb soreness

Max Scherzer's injury might not get worse until the next day of his start. As per the two-time World Series champion, while in action, he doesn't feel the effects of his discomfort. However, like with a tendinitis injury, resting causes concern. He said (via The Athletic's Tyler Kepner):

“When I’m out there, it heats up and it goes away and I’m fine. It’s kind of like tendinitis, in a way. Once it gets hot and gets out there, then I don’t feel it and I can pitch the way I’ve always pitched. I’m not worried about my stuff, I’m worried about how I recover — because this can blow up fast and lead to a lot of other things."

Scherzer hopes to bring results and become a clubhouse leader for the Blue Jays, who are keen to improve on their 74-88 record from last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback