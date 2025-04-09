Blue Jays looking to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. together with $33,600,000 shortstop

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to continue the partnership between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette after the club extended Guerrero Jr. earlier this week.

In his media availability from Wednesday, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins discussed the club’s negotiations with Bichette following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s massive 14-year, $500 million extension.

Sportsnet quoted the Blue Jays GM as stating:

“The interest is definitely there to talk about negotiations, you know, something that we are consistent in not doing.”

Ross Atkins’s comments underscore the private nature of contract negotiations in Toronto. Nevertheless, Atkins was adamant about disclosing that the Toronto Blue Jays are keen on keeping Bo Bichette for the long haul.

The Jays GM made his point clear by stating:

“It’s also our vision for them to continue to play together… we will do everything in power to see if we can line up.”

Judging from Ross Atkins’s comments, the Blue Jays aren’t about to let Bo Bichette walk away in free agency this offseason. By extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this season, the Toronto Blue Jays cleared a significant hurdle standing in the way of re-signing Bichette.

Bichette is in the final year of a three-year, $33.6 million deal signed in 2023. The deal avoided arbitration, buying the two sides time for a long-term contract.

While Atkins has confirmed that the Bichette camp and the Jays are talking, there’s no certainty if or when a deal could be done. But if the Guerrero Jr. extension is any indication, a deal could be announced anytime.

ESPN analyst believes Blue Jays will not re-sign Bichette despite extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

ESPN analyst Buster Olney expressed skepticism regarding the Blue Jays extending Bo Bichette following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s massive deal.

During an appearance on TSN’s Toronto’s First Up, Olney made his opinion clear about the likelihood of the Blue Jays re-signing Bichette.

“First off, I’ll just say, flat out, I doubt it,” Olney stated.

Buster Olney justified his position by highlighting Bo Bichette is coming off a down year. As such, that bad season makes it difficult to quantify how much Bichette is worth. Olney continued:

“It’s really hard to put a number on him coming off of last year. You know, what is Bo Bichette as a player? I don’t think anyone really knows the answer to that. So, it’s hard to place a dollar figure on it.”

While Bo Bichette had been consistent in his first five seasons in the Majors, his tough, injury-riddled 2024 season makes it challenging for the Blue Jays to meet Bichette’s asking price. That situation prompted Olney to conclude:

“If I’m guessing, he’s going to be with another team next year.”

Buster Olney believes the Toronto Blue Jays can save face even if they lose Bichette in free agency. By signing Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays can confidently present Guerrero Jr. as the franchise’s face, even if it’s at the cost of losing Bo Bichette.

