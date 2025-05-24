Blue Jays manager announces major update on Anthony Santander

The Toronto Blue Jays expect Anthony Santander to suit up for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. On Friday, Santander wasn't in the starting lineup, but the offseason signing came in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and drew a walk. When he reached base, he was replaced with a pinch runner.

Ad

This was his first game action since Wednesday's 14-0 victory against the San Diego Padres. He left the game after his first at-bat due to left hip inflammation. Jonatan Clase replaced him in the lineup. Clase hit a double, a walk, a run and two RBIs.

After Friday's game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on the Santander's availability for Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he should be good to go tomorrow. He was feeling better as the day went on," Schneider said post-game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The hip and shoulder injuries have proven bothersome for Santander this season. Earlier this month, he missed games against the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers with the same injury.

Anthony Santander not living up to expectations. moved down in the lineup

After signing a five-year, $92-million contract with the Blue Jays this past offseason, expectations were high for the slugger, who hit 44 home runs last season. However, he has struggled this season, hitting only .188 along with six home runs in 43 games this season.

Ad

This has resulted in John Schneider demoting him in the lineup from the third spot to the sixth spot in Tuesday's game. Last weekend, Schneider had Santander hitting fifth for the game against the Tigers.

Schneider said it will "take pressure off" the slugger and this will also allow Toronto to maximize Daulton Varsho's power. Santander showed up with good hitting earlier this week in Tuesday's game where he hit his sixth home run of the season.

Ad

"That was amazing,” Santander said. “When you’re in a slump, your team having your back is amazing. That just gives you more energy to keep working and keep competing to help the team ... They’ve been with me since Day 1,” Santander said. “At the start of the season, when I was struggling, they were still having my back. That’s pretty cool.”

The Blue Jays will need every bit of Santander if they are to keep afloat over .500. They are currently 25-25 after Friday's 3-1 loss against the Rays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More