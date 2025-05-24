Blue Jays manager announces major update on Anthony Santander

The Toronto Blue Jays expect Anthony Santander to suit up for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. On Friday, Santander wasn't in the starting lineup, but the offseason signing came in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and drew a walk. When he reached base, he was replaced with a pinch runner.
This was his first game action since Wednesday's 14-0 victory against the San Diego Padres. He left the game after his first at-bat due to left hip inflammation. Jonatan Clase replaced him in the lineup. Clase hit a double, a walk, a run and two RBIs.
After Friday's game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on the Santander's availability for Saturday.
"I think he should be good to go tomorrow. He was feeling better as the day went on," Schneider said post-game.
The hip and shoulder injuries have proven bothersome for Santander this season. Earlier this month, he missed games against the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers with the same injury.
Anthony Santander not living up to expectations. moved down in the lineup
After signing a five-year, $92-million contract with the Blue Jays this past offseason, expectations were high for the slugger, who hit 44 home runs last season. However, he has struggled this season, hitting only .188 along with six home runs in 43 games this season.
This has resulted in John Schneider demoting him in the lineup from the third spot to the sixth spot in Tuesday's game. Last weekend, Schneider had Santander hitting fifth for the game against the Tigers.
Schneider said it will "take pressure off" the slugger and this will also allow Toronto to maximize Daulton Varsho's power. Santander showed up with good hitting earlier this week in Tuesday's game where he hit his sixth home run of the season.
"That was amazing,” Santander said. “When you’re in a slump, your team having your back is amazing. That just gives you more energy to keep working and keep competing to help the team ... They’ve been with me since Day 1,” Santander said. “At the start of the season, when I was struggling, they were still having my back. That’s pretty cool.”
The Blue Jays will need every bit of Santander if they are to keep afloat over .500. They are currently 25-25 after Friday's 3-1 loss against the Rays.