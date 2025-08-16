Blue Jays manager elated for Alejandro Kirk after he gets his first stolen base in MLB career after 530+ games

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk had a memorable moment against the Texas Rangers on Friday. After 530 MLB games, Kirk got his first stolen base of his career during the eighth inning of the game.

Ad

While Kirk's first career steal became the talking point among fans on social media, Blue Jays manager, John Schneider, had a humorous reaction.

On X (formerly Twitter), Sportsnet uploaded a video of Schneider's media interaction in which he couldn't stop smiling when asked about Kirk's stolen base.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schenider said:

"You know what's funny, Bud & I were talking about that today that there's been a handful of opportunities over the course of his major league career to get one. And, I thought it was great... This should go down in MLB history."

Ad

Trending

You can check what Schneider said about Alejandro Kirk's stolen base below:

Sportsnet @Sportsnet John Schneider on Alejandro Kirk’s first career stolen base

Ad

Apart from his first stolen base, the 26-year-old also contributed a run in the Blue Jays' 6-5 victory over the Rangers.

Toronto Blue Jays manager calls Alejandro Kirk and his teammates a "special bunch"

The 2025 MLB season has 539 qualified runners this season and Alejandro Kirk ranks 533rd. Apart from smiling about Kirk's stolen base, manager John Schneider revealed how it impacts the team.

Ad

Schneider said moments like these motivate the team to replicate a similar feat and help the team win. He called his Blue Jays players a "special bunch."

“The more you do this, someone flips the first domino down, and guys kind of feel like, ‘OK, it’s my turn to do something to help us win,’” Schneider said. “This is a special group, man. I can’t speak highly enough about them.”

The 2025 season has been decent for Alejandro Kirk. In his 345 at-bats, Kirk is batting .296 with 30 runs, eight home runs and 52 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More