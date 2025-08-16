Blue Jays manager elated for Alejandro Kirk after he gets his first stolen base in MLB career after 530+ games

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk had a memorable moment against the Texas Rangers on Friday. After 530 MLB games, Kirk got his first stolen base of his career during the eighth inning of the game.
While Kirk's first career steal became the talking point among fans on social media, Blue Jays manager, John Schneider, had a humorous reaction.
On X (formerly Twitter), Sportsnet uploaded a video of Schneider's media interaction in which he couldn't stop smiling when asked about Kirk's stolen base.
Schenider said:
"You know what's funny, Bud & I were talking about that today that there's been a handful of opportunities over the course of his major league career to get one. And, I thought it was great... This should go down in MLB history."
You can check what Schneider said about Alejandro Kirk's stolen base below:
Apart from his first stolen base, the 26-year-old also contributed a run in the Blue Jays' 6-5 victory over the Rangers.
Toronto Blue Jays manager calls Alejandro Kirk and his teammates a "special bunch"
The 2025 MLB season has 539 qualified runners this season and Alejandro Kirk ranks 533rd. Apart from smiling about Kirk's stolen base, manager John Schneider revealed how it impacts the team.
Schneider said moments like these motivate the team to replicate a similar feat and help the team win. He called his Blue Jays players a "special bunch."
“The more you do this, someone flips the first domino down, and guys kind of feel like, ‘OK, it’s my turn to do something to help us win,’” Schneider said. “This is a special group, man. I can’t speak highly enough about them.”
The 2025 season has been decent for Alejandro Kirk. In his 345 at-bats, Kirk is batting .296 with 30 runs, eight home runs and 52 RBIs.