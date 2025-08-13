  • home icon
  "John Schneider has so many weapons" - Ex-Pirates skipper points major reason for Blue Jays' success

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 13, 2025 22:21 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One - Source: Getty
The Toronto Blue Jays had a tough 2024 season, but have completely flipped the script this year. The AL East outfit is currently in pole position to win their division and boast the best record in the AL.

According to former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, a major reason for Toronto's success this year is that every single member of the roster is making valuable contributions to the cause. Explaining his take on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday, Shelton discussed how Blue Jays skipper John Schneider seemed to have several "weapons" in his arsenal,

"First team to 70 wins in the AL, the Blue Jays continue to get contributions from everyone throughout. They're using their full 26 guys. The manager in me loves this, because John Schneider has so many weapons that he can go to. Every night it's a different guy making important contributions.
"The thing that stands out, and John Schneider pointed it out, is consistency every night, they're getting contributions from everybody. This is a good team that I think a lot of people overlooked coming into the season."
John Schneider is hoping to mastermind the Blue Jays' first World Series win since the turn of the century

After finishing last in their division and missing the 2024 postseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are poised to reach the ALDS for the first time since 2016.

For skipper John Schneider, who took charge of his post in July of 2022, this will also be uncharted territory. Toronto is statistically the best team in the AL so far, and it is naturally one of the favorites to win the pennant as it stands.

John Schneider in the dugout during a game against the Baltimore Orioles - Game Two - Source: Getty
Schneider will be hoping his players can continue to remain consistent through the end of the regular season. He also wants them to keep their composure in the postseason to deliver Toronto its first World Series title of the 21st century.

Raghav Mehta

Edited by Alvin Amansec
