  • "I'll be the first to say I've screwed up" - Blue Jays manager John Schneider gets honest about his career amid Toronto's rise to best record in MLB

"I'll be the first to say I've screwed up" - Blue Jays manager John Schneider gets honest about his career amid Toronto's rise to best record in MLB

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:43 GMT
Blue Jays manager John Schneider gets honest about his career amid Toronto's rise to best record in MLB - Source: Imagn

Manager John Scneider has helped the Toronto Blue Jays to the best record in MLB, 62-42, after defeating the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Friday. That's despite the Blue Jays not having the best start to the season or having the best-looking team on paper.

On SportsNet, Schnedier spoke about the mistakes that helped shape him into the leader he's today. He reflected on his early days as an interim manager, admitting that he often felt as though he was “flying by the seat of his pants.”

"The biggest thing I’ve realized is that I’ve tried to stop pleasing everybody, if that makes sense," Schneider said.
"I felt like I did that a couple of years ago, and when you do that, you actually end up not pleasing as many people as you’d like. So being open, having tough conversations, and leaning into those has been a natural evolution."
Schneider shed light on the importance of reps and how important it is to learn something from your failures.

"You need reps," Schneider said. "I’ll be the first to say I’ve screwed things up — you know what I mean? I’ve had some good moments and some bad ones. If you’re not learning from both the good and the bad, you’re going to end up at home doing something else. That’s just the reality of the business, and I understand that.
"I think acknowledging that reps are important for both players and coaches is huge. The more you do it, the more comfortable and easier it gets. I feel like that’s the biggest thing — communicating with the guys at a much higher level than I did in my first year on the job."

Schneider added that improved communication and continuity with his players and coaching staff have been essential to the Blue Jays’ success.

Blue Jays could make a splash this October

This is one of the strongest seasons the Blue Jays have had in a long time. Their division boasts teams like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, but they have a winning record against all of them.

For the first time in over 30 years, the Blue Jays boast the best record in Major League Baseball, securing MLB’s top spot through mid‑July. They have been hottest at home, thriving with a 32‑16 (.667) record under the Rogers Centre roof. However, they hold an under .500 mark on the road at 22‑23 (.489).

The Blue Jays haven't won the World Series since 1993. They came close to making the World Series but lost in the ALCS round in 2015 and 2016. The current season gives John Schneider & Co. the best opportunity to win it all.

Edited by Bhargav
