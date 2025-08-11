Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty drops the F-bomb after game-saving outs vs Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts

Toronto Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty had a memorable game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Fluharty recorded his first MLB save in the series finale. Fluharty retired seasoned hitters Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts with the bases loaded to record his first MLB save.After the game ended, Fluharty was heard dropping the F-bomb while returning to the locker room. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Blue Jays uploaded a video in which Fluharty is heard dropping the F-bomb.The caption of this post read:🗣️ LET’S (FLUHARTY 😉) GO 🗣️ THE FIRST @MLB SAVE FOR MASON!You can check the post by the Toronto Blue Jays below: The 2025 season so far has been average for Mason Fluharty. Fluharty has a 4-2 record and has 45 strikeouts. He has an ERA of 5.15 and a 1.21 WHIP.Mason Fluharty spoke about his first MLB save after the gameThe reason why Mason Fluharty's retirement of Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts has made headlines is that Fluharty managed to retire two former MVPs with bases loaded. The last time this happened was in 2002 when Terry Hoffman retired Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent with the bases loaded.After the victory, Fluharty spoke about his thought process during the ninth inning. On X, Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling shared Fluharty's comments on his thought process.Fluharty said:&quot;No thinking, no thinking. Just go out there and do it. I was super excited, super pumped. I honestly blacked out. I have no idea what happened out there. I just trusted my pitches and attacked guys. That’s all you can do.&quot;Arden Zwelling @ArdenZwellingLINKMason Fluharty on his thought processWhile Fluharty and the Toronto Blue Jays won this game, they lost the series after consecutive defeats in the last two games. In their next outing, the Blue Jays will be facing the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre.