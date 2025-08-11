  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • MLB
  • Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty drops the F-bomb after game-saving outs vs Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts

Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty drops the F-bomb after game-saving outs vs Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Aug 11, 2025 13:10 GMT
Shohei Ohtani, Mason Fluharty, and Mookie Betts [Image via Imagn]
Shohei Ohtani, Mason Fluharty, and Mookie Betts [Image via Imagn]

Toronto Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty had a memorable game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Fluharty recorded his first MLB save in the series finale. Fluharty retired seasoned hitters Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts with the bases loaded to record his first MLB save.

Ad

After the game ended, Fluharty was heard dropping the F-bomb while returning to the locker room. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Blue Jays uploaded a video in which Fluharty is heard dropping the F-bomb.

The caption of this post read:

🗣️ LET’S (FLUHARTY 😉) GO 🗣️ THE FIRST @MLB SAVE FOR MASON!

You can check the post by the Toronto Blue Jays below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 2025 season so far has been average for Mason Fluharty. Fluharty has a 4-2 record and has 45 strikeouts. He has an ERA of 5.15 and a 1.21 WHIP.

Mason Fluharty spoke about his first MLB save after the game

The reason why Mason Fluharty's retirement of Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts has made headlines is that Fluharty managed to retire two former MVPs with bases loaded. The last time this happened was in 2002 when Terry Hoffman retired Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent with the bases loaded.

Ad

After the victory, Fluharty spoke about his thought process during the ninth inning. On X, Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling shared Fluharty's comments on his thought process.

Fluharty said:

"No thinking, no thinking. Just go out there and do it. I was super excited, super pumped. I honestly blacked out. I have no idea what happened out there. I just trusted my pitches and attacked guys. That’s all you can do."
Ad

While Fluharty and the Toronto Blue Jays won this game, they lost the series after consecutive defeats in the last two games. In their next outing, the Blue Jays will be facing the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre.

About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications