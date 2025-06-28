Blue Jays manager gives major update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after hit by pitch in back-to-back games

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit by a pitch in Thursday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. It was the second consecutive game the All-Star infielder was struck by the Guardians.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit by a pitch in the third inning of the series finale and the first baseman was removed from the game in the next inning by manager John Schneider.
The scans on the star infielder came back negative and Schneider updated on his condition following the hit on his arm. Ahead of Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox, Schneider said on MLB Network Radio:
"His X-rays yesterday were negative. Talking to him last night on the plane, I think he'll [be in the lineup]. I think he'll be okay. That was kind of his demeanor last night. With a guy like him, you wanna be careful," he continued. "If he needs an extra day, he'll get it. But thankfully, the X-rays were negative, and he was in good spirits after the game."
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the Blue Jays' prized asset and John Schneider wouldn't want to risk the superstar slugger ahead of the All-Star break.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Blue Jays offense in Red Sox thrashing
Although the Blue Jays manager said Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would feature against the Red Sox on Friday, there was uncertainty over his role, with reports indicating the first baseman to be on the bench for the series opener.
However, the All-Star slugger not only started the game, but went 2-for-4 on the night, driving in three runs for the team in a blowout 9-0 win. Guerrero Jr. backed Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, who pitched seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts to hand the Red Sox their sixth consecutive defeat.
The win improved Toronto to 44-37 for the season, two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and three games behind AL East leaders the New York Yankees.