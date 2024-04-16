Blue Jays News: Toronto to activate relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson amid ongoing bullpen struggles

Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson were key pieces in the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen last season. However, they have yet to make an appearance as both have been on the injured list since Spring Training.

Romano was dealing with inflammation in his elbow while Swanson dealt with forearm tightness. Now, the duo has been activated off the IL, and are ready to help their club.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned Nate Pearson to Triple-A, and Mitch White was designated for assignment. White has appeared in four games this season, holding a 5.40 ERA over 10 innings of work.

White came over to Toronto during the trade deadline in 2022. He was part of the deal that sent Nick Frasso and Moises Brito to the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays should get a boost in their bullpen following Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson being activated

Toronto Blue Jays (Image via Getty)

Jordan Romano has worked as the Blue Jays closer for the last few seasons. HJe is coming off a year where he appeared in 69 games, saving 36 games with a 2.90 ERA.

Expand Tweet

Romano finished the 2023 season ranked fourth in terms of saves, right behind Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz. Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase led the league with 44 saves.

Swanson is coming off a season where he also appeared in 69 games, compiling a 2.97 ERA over 66.2 innings of work. He will likely be eased back into high-leverage situations.

With the two healthy, the bullpen should see a huge boost. Currently, Toronto is tied for third place in the American League East. Given the talent within the division, you do not want to get too far behind.

Toronto is gearing up for a tough week of matchups with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. Luckily, they have reinforcements coming.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback