Blue Jays pundit spotlights major Max Scherzer update boosting Toronto's postseason hopes

Heading into the 2025 season, there were expectations for the Blue Jays to at least fight for the American League wild card spots. However, Toronto has superceded all projections as they now lead the AL East by over four games to the nearest competitor.

Luckily enough, the Jays have been provided with a huge boost with the return of veteran star pitcher Max Scherzer. The three-time Cy Young winner has only made nine appearances since he signed with the squad at the beginning of this year. In the most recent episode of the Jays Digest podcast, analyst Nick Goose discussed how Scherzer's return and improvement in health would benefit the squad down the stretch.

"Scherzer basically goes on to say that not only can he throw every pitch, he can [also] really get his thumb into it," Gosse said. "[It's] critical to his arm health and everything like that. Folks, he feels the best he has felt in the entire season and for arguably years," he added. (1:24-1:35)

The Blue Jays expert reacted on Scherzer's interview during the team's series against the Dodgers wherein the hurler expressed confidence on his abilities to perform on the mound after years of lingering injuries.

"This is massive. Obviously, if you're the Toronto Blue Jays, you have to be over the moon here. His fastball velo, you can see from arm dwelling. He sat at 94.2 miles an hour, which was his highest average velo since 2023." (1:48-1:59)

For context, Scherzer has been a reliable arm since being made a full-time starter way back in 2009. He has started in at least 23 games a season (excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 year) since then but has only made 18 starts since 2024.

Rookie reliever saves Blue Jays against two MVPs

In what was a thrilling series-closer between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers in Los Angeles, rookie reliever Mason Fluharty saved the game on a bases-loaded scenario against reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani and former AL MVP Mookie Betts.

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s RBI-double in the first inning, the Dodgers established a 3-1 lead by the end of the second through Shohei Ohtani's 41st home run of the year and Freddie Freeman's 14th moonshot of the season. Unlike the previous games where they were trounced, the Blue Jays ignited a comeback in the sixth inning courtesy of Ty France, Guerrero Jr., and Addison Barger.

With the game tied at 4-4 on top of the ninth, Ernie Clement smashed a go-ahead solo home run to left center. Then half an inning later, Fluharty got out of a dangerous jam by sitting down Ohtani and drawing forcing a ground out from Betts for his first career save.

