Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocks it out of the park in iconic Jordan 1s during charity home run derby

Last weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and pitcher Jose Berríos came together and hosted a Charity Softball game and Home Run Derby in Puerto Rico.

Guerrero was donning Nike's Jordan 1s in the home run derby contest. Moreover, interestingly, he was using a metal bat to crush homers, leaving fans in splits.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last summer, he won the MLB's Home Run Derby contest at the All-Star Game held in Seattle. He was part of the first father-son pair to win the Derby, with his father, Vladimir Guerrero, winning in 2007.

In the Charity Home Run Derby contest, he faced off against Cleveland Guardians minor leaguer Jonathan Rodríguez in the finals. Vladimir Guerrero prevailed in the contest, using a metal bat and wearing regular Jordan high-tops.

Expand Tweet

For the charity softball game, MLB stars Julio Rodríguez, Edwin Díaz, Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Eddie Rosario and Jose Miranda were splitted between Team Guerrero and Team La Makina (named after Jose Berrios charity trust). Team Guerrero won 14-9 in five innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit .264 with 26 home runs, 94 RBI, a .788 OPS, and a 2.0 WAR in his third consecutive All-Star participation in 2023. The 24-year-old Guerrero has hit 130 home runs, 404 RBI, 706 hits, and has a 15.2 WAR in his short MLB career.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s MLB career

The Blue Jays first baseman has accomplished much in his short career. Since being called up to the majors in 2019, he has put everyone on notice.

He has earned 3× All-Star (2021–2023) selections, made the All-MLB First Team (2021), won the Gold Glove Award (2022) and a Silver Slugger Award (2021) and was the MLB home run leader (2021, 48).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is expected to pile up astronomical numbers in the coming years. Earlier this year, he signed a one-year, $14.5 million contract with the team and will earn an estimated salary of $19 million for the 2024 season, per Spotrac.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.