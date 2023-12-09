Shohei Ohtani's move to the Toronto Blue Jays might not be confirmed for now, but that hasn't stopped the baseball community from testing the possibility of the two-way player moving to Canada.

After getting linked to several big-money clubs, Shohei Ohtani was said to move to the Blue Jays as reported by MLB Insider Jon Morosi. But the news fell apart soon as other media outlets and insiders claimed the news to be false.

But the spree of headlines has made everyone speak at length about the two-way player moving from the West Coast up North. Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. spoke about Ohtani joining the team, mentioning their will to win as a factor that could play into potentially finalizing the deal:

"I think he would help a lot, because he can help us as a hitter and as a pitcher. The kind of phenomenon and the kind of player he is, would help us a lot. I think that one of the things that could bring him to Toronto is that he wants to win and each of us wants to win too", Guerrero said.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade rumors amidst Shohei Ohtani pursuit

In pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, the Blue Jays are likely to manage a chunk of their already existing payroll. That has been sorted as a number of free agencies emptied almost $60 million in their books enough to cover the salary that Ohtani might demand.

But several already available players are likely to earn more thanks to arbitration. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. happens to be one of them. He is expected to earn $18.3 million up from $14.5 million he earned in 2023. This signaled a few rumors floating around in the market of the possibility of the Blue Jays giving away one of their strongest at-bats via trade.

Furthermore, if the Blue Jays were somehow able to sign Ohtani, the position for the DH would be a bit under dispute, as even though Guerrero Jr. has played first base, he is more suited to the DH role.

