Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals the 3 baseball legends he idolized while growing up: "Manny Ramirez teach me how to be myself"

By Daniel Santiago
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:35 GMT
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. idolized Manny Ramirez growing up (Getty)
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. idolized Manny Ramirez growing up (Getty)

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerreo Jr. has established himself as one of the greatest sluggers in the current crop of baseball stars. The son of multiple-time All-Star and Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, Vladdy Jr. is certainly on pace and even surpass the achievements that his father incurred in a career that spanned three decades.

With the five All-Star selections, two Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove, and two All-MLB First Team selections, many have wondered as to who Vladdy Jr.'s blazing start to his MLB career was patterned after. In an interview with Uninterrupted, the Blue Jays superstar revealed his idols while growing up as a baseball player.

"Manny Ramirez teach me how to be myself," Guerrero Jr. said. (14:15-14:18)

The young star slugger mentioned Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez as one of his inspirations in baseball. In addition, he mentioned his father and another Boston legend in the form of David Ortiz as the most influential people that honed him to be the player that he is today.

"My dad helped teach me how to be humble. David Ortiz teach me how be with swag ... [those] are my [heroes] growing up." (14:09-14:19)
At the time of writing, Vladdy Jr. has already tallied 175 career home runs in just seven seasons in the league. He has also appeared in five-straight All-Star games and have had a runner-up finish in the MVP standings back in 2021.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ties Jose Bautista for Blue Jays record

In the 11-4 shellacking of the Tigers on Thursday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set another Blue Jays record that tied him with club legend Jose Bautista. The 26-year-old tallied his 101st multi-hit and multi-RBI game that is tied for seventh-best in the organization's history. At the moment, Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer Carlos Delgado leads the category with 180.

Guerrero Jr. finished the game by going 3-for-5 with a double, two singles, and two runs batted in.

The record-setting feat coincided with the Blue Jays' unprecedented run of form. In the 10 games following the All-Star break, Toronto dropped a solitary game in what was a 9-1 streak that saw them top the AL East chart.

With that being said, the team has been on a rut as of late having lost four-straight, including three inexplicable losses to the lowly Orioles. Nevertheless, they still hold the best record in the American League along with the Tigers with 63 wins and 46 losses.

