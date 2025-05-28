MLB legend Manny Ramirez publicly offers to become hitting coach: ‘I can help any team’

Manny Ramirez may have PEDs hanging over his career, but he had an excellent run in baseball statistically. The slugger would likely be a surefire Hall of Famer had he not tested positive for banned substances, and his offensive prowess was a big reason why.

Ad

Now, Ramirez wants back in the MLB, although not as a player but as a hitting coach. The former star wants to so badly that he put out a statement begging to be hired.

According to baseball reporter Hector Gomez on X, the former Boston Red Sox star said on Monday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm available to work as a hitting coach for any of the 30 MLB teams. I am confident I can help any team significantly improve their offense."'

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even in retirement and into his 50s, Ramirez still routinely works on his swing with a hitting coach himself, and he wants to do the same for MLB teams now as well. The former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has not played since 2011.

His Red Sox manager, Terry Francona, once called him a "savant."

"He's one of the most gifted hitters I've ever seen. He was almost like a savant," Francona said (via Barstool Sports). "As a hitter, when he left the batter's box, all bets were off. Just hoping when he got to first, he made a left. But in the batter's box, man, he was light-years ahead of most of the other guys."

Ad

For 16 seasons, Ramirez did not bat below .290 during his MLB career.

How good was Manny Ramirez?

Manny Ramirez was an All-Star 12 times. During his MLB career, he finished top 10 in MVP voting nine times. He holds a career batting average of .312 across 19 seasons.

Manny Ramirez was a 12x All-Star (Credits: IMAGN)

“He’s one of the best pure hitters I’ve ever seen," Terry Francona said via NESN. "Ever. There was such a lovable side to him. When you’re in charge of a team, there were times where he could be challenging. But he also had a really lovable side of him, and he could really hit.”

Ramirez had 69.3 career bWAR. He also had a career OPS+ of 154, which means he was 54% better than a league-average hitter for all 19 seasons of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More