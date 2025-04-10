Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sends clear message about future career plans

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently revealed his future career plans. The Canadian-Dominican star revealed that he will stay put in Toronto after inking a massive 14-year, $500 million dollar deal—the third-richest contract in baseball after Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani.
Guerrero has been a staple for the Jays ever since making his debut for the squad in 2019. He has collected four All-Star selections, two Silver Sluggers, and a Gold Glove Award for his tremendous play on the field. In 2021, he finished as the runner-up in American League MVP voting.
"Toronto is my home forever," said Guerrero.
Guerrero was interviewed after Toronto's 2-1 triumph over the Boston Red Sox in tonight's fixture. He kept his message short but assured the fans that he will stay with the organization for the foreseeable future.
Interestingly, after garnering the third-most lucrative deal in baseball, the 26-year-old star will also be paid $325 million as a signing bonus that will be be paid out over the course of his contract.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vows to bring title back to Toronto
It has been almost 32 years since Joe Carter's famous walkoff home run gave the Toronto Blue Jays its last world championship. The three-run shot to left field in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series was arguably the most famous walk-off home run in the Fall Classic's history before Freddie Freeman's grandslam in Game 1 against the Yankees in last year's ultimate extravaganza.
In a note that was penned by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after he signed a record-breaking extension with the Jays, the infield superstar pledged to bring titles back to the North.
"I love our Blue Jays fans; they have supported me my whole career and made me feel appreciated every day ... I am very proud to wear the maple leaf and to be part of an organization with the same goal — to bring World Series championships back to Canada."
Born in Montreal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hold both Canadian and Dominican citizenship. Ironically enough, after the Toronto Blue Jays won back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993, the 1994 title seemed like it will stay in Canada as the Montreal Expos held the best record in the majors at 74-40 before the longest strike in MLB ensued.
Since then, no Canadian team has ever even competed in the World Series as the Blue Jays' 2015 and 2016 ALCS campaigns fell short against the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians, respectively.