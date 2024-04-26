Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

This weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers will travel north of the border for the first time this season. The purpose of their visit is a three-game set against the Blue Jays, which will mark the first time that the Dodgers have played at Rogers Centre since May of 2016.

Heading into the series, the Blue Jays are 13-13, while the 16-11 Dodgers are off to an expectedly strong start. Today, we are examining the key features that fans can expect as part of the upcoming series between these two offensive-minded ballclubs.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Preview

As stated, these two teams do not know each other as well as most clubs do. The two teams met last July for their first meeting in the post-COVID era, with two out of three games going to the visiting Blue Jays.

With their even record, MLB's only Canadian team occupies the fourth spot in the AL East, tied with the Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are first in their division, and tied for second in the National League.

The first game of the series will kick off at 7:07 p.m. EDT from Toronto. Saturday's game will commence at 3:07 p.m., while Sunday's affair has a slated start time of 1:37 p.m. EDT.

"For the first time since signing with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays. Coverage of tonight's game begins at 6:30pm ET on SN1 and Sportsnet+" - Sportsnet

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Game 1

Right hander Gavin Stone will get the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the series opener on Friday. The 25-year-old is coming off of his weakestperformance of the season, when he surrendered two earned runs over 3.1 innings in his team's 6-4 loss to the New York Mets on April 20.

For the Blue Jays, veteran Chris Bassitt will be making his sixth start of the season. The 35-year-old Bassitt is coming off of a strong 2023 that saw him lead the league in wins, starts, and batters faced. Now 2-3 on the season, Bassitt has coughed up just four earned runs over his last seventeen innings of work.

"Chris Bassitt's 2Ks in the 2nd." - Pitching Ninja

Game 2

The second game of the series is set to be a pitching showdown. For the Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow is expected to feature in front of the Canadian crowd. Making his league-high seventh start, the 6-foot-8 ace is currently 4-1 with a 2.92 ERA on the season.

"Have a day, Tyler Glasnow! He finishes his 8th shutout inning with his 10th strikeout!" - MLB

Glasnow will be facing off against Yusei Kikucki of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old left hander currently boasts a 2.28 ERA, which is the lowest on his team's rotation.

Game 3

Though there is yet to be confirmation, there is a good chance of Canadian southpaw James Paxton starting the season finale for his team. The 35-year-old Paxton has made four starts for the Dodgers this season, pitching to a 2.61 ERA during that period with 11 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Jays ace Kevin Gausman will have another chance to sort out his wayward season on Sunday. The 2023 AL strikeout leader, Gausman's 5.57 ERA this season comes as a result of several poor starts. However, Gausman did toss 6.2 innings without allowing an earned run in his last start against the Kansas City Royals on April 23.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction

Given the level of unfamiliarity between these two teams, the points of reference are few and far between. One of the best indications is the way that the Dodgers have been swinging the bat.

Over the past seven days, LA hitters have a combined average of .281, which is the second-best figure in baseball. Moreover, the rotation's combined ERA of 3.62 is the second-best in the NL this year.

The Jays, meanwhile, have struggled. The 96 runs scored by the team in the month of April ranks in the bottom third of MLB, and three straight losses against the Royals coming into the series threatens to further dampen morale.

In all, expecting the Dodgers to carry two out of the three games is likely the most sensible prediction to be made of this upcoming series.

