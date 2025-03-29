Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game 3, Odds, Picks, Predictions, Probable Pitchers, Injuries - March 29, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays drew level in the series against the Baltimore Orioles in style, giving them the taste of their own medicine. On Thursday, the Orioles scored a 12-2 win, while on Friday, the Blue Jays bounced back with an 8-2 win.

Game 3 will be played on Saturday before both teams finish their four-game series on Sunday.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles game odds

Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Money line: Blue Jays -126 | Orioles +107

Over/under: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction

It's clear both teams have good hitters in place. The difference between the two lineups is power and contact. While the Orioles have sluggers who have gone deep already, the Blue Jays didn't score a single home run on Friday but instead had good contact hitting in place.

However, that could change very well on Saturday with the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette getting into the groove. It should be an exciting matchup at Rogers Center, which could end up going the Blue Jays' way.

Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Orioles 2

Blue Jays vs. Orioles betting insights

Toronto enters this game as the favorite. When looking at history from last season, they were 44-36 in those situations. Moreover, when odds are -128 or shorter, the record slightly drops in percentage (from 55% to 53.2%).

Meanwhile, the Orioles, who enter this game as underdogs, won 56.1% of such contests last year.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles probable pitchers

Blue Jays starting pitcher: Max Scherzer

2024 stats: 2-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP

Orioles starting pitcher: Dean Kremer

2024 stats: 8-10, 4.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP

Blue Jays vs. Orioles injuries

Orioles injury report:

Grayson Rodriguez (elbow) – 15-day IL

Trevor Rogers (right knee subluxation) – 15-day IL

Andrew Kittredge (knee) – 15-day IL

Chayce McDermott (right lat strain) – 15-day IL

Gunnar Henderson (side) – 10-day IL

Tyler Wells (elbow) – 60-day IL

Sam Basallo (elbow inflammation) – Out

Emmanuel Rivera (left shoulder soreness) – Out

Kyle Bradish (elbow) – 60-day IL

Luis Almeyda (shoulder) – Out

Blue Jays injury report:

Brendon Little (day-to-day)

Josh Kasevich (lower back stress reaction) – Day-to-day

Brandon Barriera (elbow) – Day-to-day

Philip Clarke (day-to-day)

Leo Jimenez (optioned to Triple-A Buffalo) – Day-to-day

Amir Garrett (minor-league contract) – Day-to-day

Ryan Burr (right shoulder fatigue) – 15-day IL

Erik Swanson (forearm) – 15-day IL

Daulton Varsho (shoulder) – 10-day IL

Alek Manoah (elbow) – 60-day IL

Angel Bastardo (elbow) – 60-day IL

Adam Macko (knee) – Out

Adam Kloffenstein (right shoulder fatigue) – Day-to-day

