Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 10, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will wrap up a four-game series on Thursday. Toronto has won the first three games against their AL East Division rivals.

Each team will be sending a great pitcher to the mound and the offensive lineups are also loaded. Here is a look at some of the odds and injuries that will impact the predictions for this matchup.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox predictions:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Source: Imagn

It has been a slow start for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but that hasn't slowed down the Blue Jays at all. Toronto is heading into this game with a record of 8-5, looking to stay hot against their rivals.

Chris Bassitt will be on the mound and he is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA this season. The Blue Jays have been getting great pitching in this series, and they will look to have timely hitting again.

The Red Sox have scored just four runs in this series. They have belted 11 home runs this season; however, they have been unable to solve the Toronto pitching staff.

Walker Buehler will start for Boston. Look for him to have a dominant start on the mound, and for the team to do enough on offense.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 4, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds:

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays EVEN, Boston Red Sox -120

Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+160), Red Sox +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-115), Under 8.5 (-105)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox injuries:

Toronto Blue Jays injury report:

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-Day IL (Rotator Cuff surgery)

Max Scherzer (SP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right Shoulder)

Alek Manoah (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Boston Red Sox injury report:

Lucas Giolito (RHP): 15-Day IL (Hamstring)

Liam Hendriks (RHP): 15-Day IL (Elbow)

Brayan Bello (RHP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Connor Wong (C): 10-Day IL (Pinkie)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox picks:

Walker Buehler - Source: Imagn

Even though this series has been dominated by Toronto, expect the Red Sox to respond in this matchup. Boston will likely find enough offense to support Buehler in the series finale.

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -120

Run Spread: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-105)

