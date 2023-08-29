Bo Bichette Injury Update: Blue Jays superstar placed back on IL shortly after making return

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without the services of shortstop Bo Bichette for the foreseeable future as the club has placed the All-Star on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain. The devastating news comes at the most important time of the calendar year for the Blue Jays as they are in the thick of the American League Wild Card race.

"Bo Bichette is headed back to the IL" - @TalkinBaseball_

The placement of Bo Bichette on the 10-day IL was made retroactively to August 28th, and while it's unclear how long he will be sidelined, the soonest he can return is September 8th. In a corresponding move, the Toronto Blue Jays have recalled Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.

The superstar exited Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians after experiencing tightness in the now-injured quadricep. The injury kept him out of the line on Monday during the Blue Jays' 6-3 victory against the Washington Nationals. Recent call-up Ernie Clement made the start on Monday in his place.

A closer look at who will be in line to replace both Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman

It is a disappointing update for the Toronto Blue Jays who have been hit by the injury bug recently. On Monday, the club announced that they were placing Gold Glove Award winner Matt Chapman on the IL with a right middle finger sprain. Chapman's placement on the IL opened the door for Ernie Clement's promotion to the MLB.

It now appears that Clement may be in store for an elevated role with both Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette sitting on the IL. The Toronto Blue Jays will look to Clement and McCoy to provide depth in the infield, as well as Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal. Veterans Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Whit Merrifield were seen fielding balls at third base prior to Monday's action.

"Bo Bichette’s quad strain described as “mild” by John Schneider. But he’s down now & will need 10 days, so Jays put him on IL. For now, Schneider says Jays will cover SS “creatively” w/ likes of Clement, Espinal & McCoy. “It’s gonna get weird. It’s gonna get dirty, ugly, crazy.” - @bnicholsonsmith

Currently, the Toronto Blue Jays sit 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot. The team will need to seriously test their depth to replace the production on offense and defense left by the injuries to Bichette and Chapman.