Bo Bichette opens up on his learning offseason experience as Blue Jays All-Star returns from injury-hampered 2024 campaign

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette revealed that he had introspected deeply on his career and persona during the offseason while recovering from an injury-marred subpar 2024 campaign. Bichette feels that those difficult times have been a great learning experience that will help him become better on the field.

Bo Bichette established himself as one of the best young players over his first years in the MLB since making his debut for the Blue Jays in 2019. The 27-year-old infielder led the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022, making two appearances at the All-Star Game. However, Bichette had a poor 2024 season and was limited to 81 games due to calf strain and a fractured finger.

On Tuesday, Bo Bichette reflected on his offseason, on The Interview Room on Sportsnet Toronto.

"I learned a lot. I think I just, through all the struggle, figured out who I really am. I tried to do some things that weren't me and realized that's not who I am," he said. "It could be the best thing ever for me, so I've got to go out every day and compete every day and put up numbers and help the team win.

"Realizing how blessed I am to play the game," he continued. "This year I'm just focused on enjoying every moment. Going out there trying to do something special every single day. I have the talent and the ability to put on a show. That's something I've done my whole career, and something I've always wanted to do as a kid is to put on a show in the big leagues."

Bichette only managed a .225/.277/.322 slash line with a 72 OPS+, resulting in a -0.3 bWAR for him last year.

"I conquered a lot of the things that were holding me back last season": Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette is a potential free agent at the end of the 2025 season (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview with Sportsnet Toronto, Bo Bichette underlined his expectations for himself for the 2025 season.

"If you're playing to win, you're going to see opportunities to gain momentum and things like that," Bichette said. "Both of those things are things that I want to accomplish this year.

"I feel like I conquered a lot of the things that were holding me back last season. There are things I need to do to get back to myself, mechanically and mentally, and all of that, but just assessing the issues and realizing where I went wrong," he added. "I think if I stay where I'm at, I'll be in a good place."

Bichette has made a hot start to the 2025 season on returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup. He has batted 9-24 through the first six games, with two extra-base hits and a .902 OPS.

